While there hasn’t been a lot of news around Perth Park, which Supercars hopes will open its season in 2028, it turns out that work in Burswood is well underway.

Speedcafe’s editorial director Andrew van Leeuwen saw it with his own eyes with a secret mission to the construction site this week – something he and Stefan Bartholomaeus unpack in this latest news pod.

They also talk Supercars enduro line-ups, with the field basically set, and discuss the annual reporting of Motorsport Australia’s financials.

There’s a look inside Supercars rivalries, and how the likes of Broc Feeney vs Ryan Wood and Chaz Mostert vs Brodie Kostecki stack up, some exclusive detail on Triple Eight’s big money membership program, a preview of the F1’s return in Miami and much more.

Listen now!