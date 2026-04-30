The change comes as part of a wider set of tweaks to the 2026 regulations and addresses concerns surrounding the sharp and immediate torque characteristics of the new hybrid power units in low-grip conditions.

At the centre of the revision is a blanket ban on the boost function — which can deliver up to 350kW of additional power — whenever grip levels are reduced.

Under the updated rules, boost mode “will be inhibited and is not allowed” in wet conditions, removing a key overtaking aid available in the dry.

The decision follows minimal wet-weather track time for the new cars, with only limited and inconclusive running during Barcelona testing earlier this year.

That lack of data, combined with increasingly concerning weather forecasts for Miami, accelerated the FIA’s response after drivers raised concerns about managing sudden power delivery on slippery surfaces.

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The 2026 cars’ electrical systems provide instant torque, a characteristic that has already made them prone to oversteer even in dry conditions.

In the wet, drivers warned that full deployment of boost could create unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations, particularly on corner exits and during acceleration.

With boost mode removed, energy deployment in wet conditions will instead be controlled through uniform engine maps, ensuring a smoother and more predictable power curve across all cars.

Beyond the boost mode ban, the FIA has also tightened rules around straightline mode in wet conditions, with only partial activation of driver-adjustable bodywork permitted in designated low-grip zones.

In practice, this means reduced drag adjustments at the front while maintaining a more stable rear-end.

The timing of the changes is significant given the looming threat of rain across the Miami weekend, with forecasts indicating a high chance of thunderstorms on race day.

Local safety protocols in the United States add further complexity, with strict guidelines around lightning that could force delays or stoppages if conditions deteriorate.