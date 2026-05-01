Photos and videos of the car at the famous NASCAR circuit appeared on social media earlier today.

The car, originally built by former Blue Oval homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, is owned by Ford and regularly used for promotional activities in the USA.

For its Miami appearance it is carrying the 2026 Red Bull Ampol livery, although with Jamie Whincup’s name rather than either of the current race drivers.

Whincup jetted off to the States this week with helmet in hand, teasing that he was taking part in a “special mission”.

Whether he was behind the wheel of the Mustang in Miami is unclear.

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Posted by Derek King, one video shows the Mustang blasting along the speedway, while there is also an Instagram story of the Mustang leading a field of Red Bull-branded open-wheelers behind what appear to be camera cars.