The new Hypercar, built to the LMDh regulations, made its first on-track appearance at Varano in Italy this week.

The iconic car maker published a handful of images online from the test as well as a few video snippets of it on track.

McLaren is set to join the FIA World Endurance Championship with the MCL-HY and could enter the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the years to come.

Mikkel Jensen and Gregoire Saucy were tasked with testing the car. Richard Verschoor and Ben Hanley will also be part of the testing program.

Saucy said it was “dream” to join McLaren with the development of the Hypercar while Jensen detailed the test.

“The McLaren Hypercar feels great,” said Jensen.

“We went through all of our run plan, mainly system checks, making sure the gearbox, engine, all the systems, a lot of the software in the car [was] working well.

“So now [it’s] getting more detailed into how we can optimise the car.

“It’s been a great day [and] a lot of fun driving the car for the first time.

“[There’s] a lot of work from here to be ready for next season.”

More than 12 months ago we targeted early May to hit the track and, just after 9am yesterday, right on cue, MCL-HY exited the pits for the first time. With @MikkelhJensen at the wheel, we started a new chapter, and began working through our run plan line by line… pic.twitter.com/85PqUncdfR — McLaren Endurance Racing (@MCLEndurance) May 5, 2026

McLaren will have a very short build-up to its debut.

The FIA World Endurance Championship typically starts in late February, meaning there will be less than a year between the first test and the first race.

“Over 12 months ago, we set an ambitious target to out our WEC Hypercar on May 4, 2026,” said McLaren Endurance Racing executive director James Barclay.

“To stand trackside just after 9 am on that exact day and watch the MCL-HY leave the garage was a proud moment for everyone involved in the team and our supply chain.

“The level of organization, determination, collaboration and effort required to achieve this cannot be overstated.

“Our newly formed team not only arrived on schedule, but exceptionally well prepared, with a car ready to execute its program.

“Whilst its early in our journey, with lots to still do and to the level we want, achieving this milestone means we have started to create a very solid foundation on which we can build our momentum for the 2026 test plan we have in place.”

McLaren will join FIA World Endurance Championship heavyweights Toyota, Ferrari, Cadillac, Peugeot, Aston Martin, BMW, Alpine, and Genesis in 2027.

Meanwhile, the 2026 season continues at Spa-Francorchamps on May 9.