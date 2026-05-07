The provisional entry list features a total of 62 cars split across Hypercar, LMP2, and LMGT3.

Doohan will expand his European Le Mans Series program to the FIA World Endurance Championship with Nielsen Racing.

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He will join David Heinemeier Hansson of Denmark and Great Britain’s Edward Pearson in the #24 car, with this year’s LMP2 field featuring 19 cars.

United Autosports’ McLaren 720S GT3 has been removed from the reserve list, meaning Australian Garnett Patterson’s chances of a Le Mans debut have been dashed.

Bronze driver Martin Berry makes his Le Mans return with Iron Lynx in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Belgium’s Maxime Martin and Angola’s Rui Andrade.

Yasser Shahin continues his FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with Manthey Racing in The Bend-backed Porsche 911 GT3 R with Riccardo Pera (Italy) and Richard Lietz (Austria).

The only notable year-on-year absentees for Australia are father-son duo Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove who joined Iron Lynx in 2025.

Three New Zealanders are entered – all of whom are in the Hypercar class.

Brendon Hartley returns with Toyota alongside Sébastien Buemi (Switzerland) and Ryo Hirakawa (Japan) in the #8 Toyota TR010.

Cadillac satellite squad Team Jota has Earl Bamber among its ranks in the #38 V-Series.R with Sébastien Bourdais (France) and Jack Aitken (Great Britain).

Nick Cassidy will make his Hypercar debut at Le Mans. He’ll partner Paul Di Resta (Great Britain) and Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) in the #93 Peugeot 9X8.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on June 13-14.