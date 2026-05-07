From 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Wednesday May 20, the series will host the ‘Supercars Fanfare’ on Formby Road and at the Market Square Pavillion.

It marks a year-on-year move from the state’s capital, Hobart.

Fans will have the opportunity to get up close to the drivers and cars before on-track action kicks off at Symmons Plains Raceway, near Launceston, on Friday.

The free public event will feature several Gen3 cars and star drivers, including reigning champion Chaz Mostert, Bathurst winner Matt Payne and front-runner Cam Waters.

Devonport has a strong connection to Supercars, with team transporters arriving in the city via ferry before making the trek south east to Symmons Plains raceway.

“Supercars Fanfare is a fantastic way to kick off race week in Tasmania and bring the excitement of Supercars to the fans as we arrive in Tasmania,” said Tasmania Super440 event manager Matt Gregg.

“Devonport plays an important role in Supercars’ journey to Tasmania each year, so it’s fitting that we celebrate that connection by hosting a free fan event in the heart of town.

“It’s a great opportunity for locals and visitors to meet the drivers, see the cars up close, and really get a taste of what’s to come at the Tyrepower Tasmania Super440.”

A spokesperson for Devonport City Council noted the event would be a valuable opportunity for the city.

“Devonport is proud to host the inaugural Supercars Fanfare and welcome fans, teams and visitors into our city as part of race week,” the spokesperson said.

“Events like this deliver great energy into the CBD, support local businesses and showcase Devonport as a vibrant destination for major events and community celebration.”

The event will feature the 100th ATCC/Supercars race held at the circuit, joining Wanneroo Raceway as the only two venues on the calendar to reach the milestone.

The Tasmania Super440 will be held on May 22-24.