Mostert will drive the #15 Lexus RC-F alongside Aaron Telitz in the GTD Pro division and will have Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat as teammates in the #14 car.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to race for Vasser Sullivan,” said Mostert.

“I’ve raced in the (United) States a few times and always thought that the team looks so professional and like a tight-knit family so it’s an honour to be able to race for the team.

“The Lexus RC F GT3 car looks incredible, and I can’t wait to get my first laps.

“I’m new to the Toyota-Lexus family and being able to get this opportunity being an Australian driver is very much a pinch yourself moment.

“I can’t wait to get to Detroit. I love street tracks and am looking forward to the challenge. I can’t thank my Supercar team, Walkinshaw TWG Racing, enough for allowing me to compete.”

The 100-minute IMSA SportsCar Championship race is part of the IndyCar Series support card and features the fastest GTP cars (Hypercar) alongside GTD Pro cars (GT3).

“We’re eager to return to the streets of Detroit for this year’s Grand Prix,” said Lexus and Gazoo Racing director of motorsport Jeff Bal.

“Both RC F GT3s have a history of good runs in Detroit. Our drivers have proven they can compete for wins on any race weekend, and I know they’re hungry to keep the Lexus up front.

“The addition of pairing Aaron with Chaz gives us another bullet in GTD Pro, allowing Lexus and Vasser Sullivan two powerful shots at victory.

“Big thanks to Andy Graves, Bruce Stewart and the entire Walkinshaw TWG Racing team for allowing us to have Chaz run with us while he’s in the middle of defending his Supercars title this year in the GR Supra.

“We’re looking forward to this one, for sure.”

Earlier this year, Mostert contested the Daytona 24 with Kenny Habul, Will Power, and Maro Engel in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 where they finished second in GTD Pro.

The Detroit Grand Prix takes place on May 31, the weekend after the Tasmania Super440 at Symmons Plains.

Coverage of the IMSA SportsCar Championship is live on YouTube.