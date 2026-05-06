The veteran of seven seasons started the year with a win in Melbourne, leading a Silver Arrows one-two.

Antonelli flipped the script in Shanghai with his career-breakthrough F1 win – the first of three straight alongside success in Suzuka and Miami.

Russell was only fourth in the most recent Grands Prix, and was fourth in the Sprint at Miami too.

It’s not cause for concern, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who said Miami has never been a strong suit for the Brit.

Russell has finished no higher than third in his four previous starts at the venue.

“George is so experienced by now. Throughout the weekend we talked that this is a bogey track for him and that is absolutely understood,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

“I think there is nothing in the back of our heads when we go to Montreal.”

Asked whether he had underestimated his teenage teammate, Russell said he was well aware of the threat Antonelli posed.

“He’s a fantastic driver and he’s been exceptionally quick since day one,” said Russell.

“You don’t win all of the championships as a youngster if you don’t have the speed.

“I’ve still got the confidence in myself and I’ve also been there – I’ve not forgotten how to drive – it’s just a little bit of a tricky run.

“We’re four races down, a long way to go, and I think, as I said, we’ll reassess things over these next few weeks.”

Russell was never much of a factor in the Miami Grand Prix.

He spent the lion’s share of the 57-lap race looking at Antonelli battling with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Russell wound up settling into fifth before Leclerc’s mistake on the final lap cost the Scuderia driver fourth position.

“Difficult race. The beginning felt okay, to be honest,” reflected Russell.

“Those early laps I was in the fight and then the hard tyre was just nowhere.

“[I’ve] got some ideas [pf why]. The last 10 laps were much more competitive.

“Made some quite big changes with my differentials and my brake bias, closer to what Kimi has been running this whole weekend and it made a bigger impact than I thought.

“As I say, not a good weekend. I know this place is always a real tough one for me.”

It’s the first time since 2020 that Mercedes has won the first four Grands Prix of the season.

In 2019, Mercedes won the first eight Grands Prix, which were shared between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

The advent of the new-for-2026 regulations has been a welcome reprieve for Wolff, who reflected briefly on the team’s recent slump.

“We’re still a bit bruised because we had – how much? – 60, 80 weekends where it wasn’t the case in the past,” said Wolff.

“Winning four races, it’s just so rewarding for everyone back at home.

“There is so much stress in the organisation, so much pressure.

“But then at the same time, we showed resilience, kept the mindset in the right place.

“That’s probably what makes me most proud.

“Not only what the drivers do, but what we all together, the two-and-a-half-thousand in Brixworth and Brackley, have really kept going over those years.”

Antonelli leads the world championship on 100 points while Russell is 20 points in arrears.

The Formula 1 season continues on May 23-25 with the Canadian Grand Prix.