As part of a agreement with Foxtel Media, Supercars has been added to Roblox – an online platform that allows to create and play games made by its users.

The service is extremely popular among children with more than half of its users under the age of 16.

The platform boasts more than 150 million daily active users and more than 300 million monthly active users.

As part of the deal, a virtual ‘Kayo Sports Stadium’ has been added to Roblox where users can go and play mini games in a family-friendly, virtual environment.

The deal has been done in collaboration with the Australian Football League and Cricket Australia.

Each code will have zones in the virtual stadium with two mini-games at launch.

Supercars fans can test their one-lap speed or perform a pit stop. Football fans can do catching practice or kick goals while cricket fans can practice in the nets or catch.

“The number of Aussie sport fans has grown dramatically in the past 4-5 years, and the majority of fans actually want more time in sport beyond live coverage,” said Mark Frain, Foxtel Media CEO.

“Sport is no longer just a hobby but an identity. Given the huge crossover between sports and video gaming, Kayo Sports Stadium is the perfect ground for fans to more actively participate in the epic codes they love, in an environment they make their own.”

Supercars chief marketing officer Charlotte Valente added, “Supercars is built on adrenaline, precision and unforgettable on-track moments – and this gives fans a new way to be part of it.

“Through Kayo Sports Stadium on Roblox, fans can jump behind the wheel, chase lap times and test themselves in the pit lane, extending the Supercars experience well beyond race day.”