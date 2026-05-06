Under the previous rules, drivers were not allowed to use push-to-pass on a Safety Car restart. However, a malfunction meant the system was available earlier than expected.

In its initial findings, the series did not publish the names of the drivers who illegally used the system that gave them an additional 60hp.

The drivers included Scott McLaughlin, Nolan Siegel, Kyffin Simpson, Alex Palou, David Malukas, Santino Ferrucci, Graham Rahal, Romain Grosjean, Louis Foster, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Rinus VeeKay.

IndyCar said that analysis of the race restart showed that no driver who used push-to-pass gained a position, except for Armstrong who passed Ferrucci – though both drivers were on the button.

As a result, IndyCar elected not to penalise anyone.

Driver Num Uses Total time Scott McLaughlin 3 1 3 Nolan Siegel 6 3 8 Kyffin Simpson 8 2 12.1 Alex Palou 10 3 15.1 David Malukas 12 1 6 Santino Ferrucci 14 2 7 Graham Rahal 15 1 ~0.0 Romain Grosjean 18 2 4.5 Louis Foster 45 2 2.5 Felix Rosenqvist 60 3 18.5 Marcus Armstrong 66 1 6.3 Rinus VeeKay 76 2 6

“Based on the findings and the IndyCar Officiating did not view this as a team or driver infraction, no changes were made to the official results,” IndyCar said.

In a statement, IndyCar detailed what happened to allow drivers the ability to use push-to-pass.

“An intense examination of the system revealed that in the moments before the full-course yellow and following the Lap 61 restart, simultaneous CAN (Controller Area Network) messages were mistakenly sent from the IndyCar software to the receivers on the cars on track,” IndyCar said in a statement.

“The system is designed to only send individual signals to the cars. These signals provide telemetry such as ranking, lap count, gaps, differential to the leader, and Push to Pass information and availability.

“The simultaneous nature of the signals – instead of an individual signal – led to the Push to Pass system shutdown, resulting in the cars never receiving the signal to disable Push to Pass. Instead, the system remained available during the full-course yellow and subsequent restart.”

As of the upcoming IndyCar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and all non-oval races thereafter, the rules regarding push-to-pass have been amended.

“Beginning with this week’s events on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and for all subsequent road and street circuit races, Push to Pass – a driver-controlled system that provides roughly 60 extra horsepower via increased turbocharger boost – will be available and allowed for use at all times once the car passes the alternate start-finish line following the start and once the green flag has been displayed,” IndyCar said.

“Expanded availability, which now includes use on race restarts, will provide teams and drivers additional tools and overtake possibilities during the crucial moments of race restarts. The rule prohibiting passing prior to the restart line remains in effect.”

IndyCar president Douglas Boles said the failure gave the series an opportunity to review and revise its rules.

“Push to Pass is a driver and team enhancement, which has evolved since its introduction in 2009, and – working with stakeholders – we believe it’s time for this additional update,” said Boles.

“While maybe ironic on how we transitioned to this procedural revision, we look forward to seeing how this new opportunity to use Push to Pass will enhance strategy and the potential for even more wheel-to-wheel action.”

“This has been a superb example of IndyCar Officiating and IndyCar working together to provide our sport outcomes that will greatly benefit on-track competition,” Boles said.

“We are confident in the update to the software and are gratified with the outcome of this full review.”

IndyCar continues on May 10 with the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.