Drake will join Team BRM in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 carrying #666 alongside Garnet Patterson at the upcoming Liqui-Moly GT Festival The Bend event on May 8-10.

It marks a graduation to GT3 racing for ‘JP’ after making his Monochrome GT4 Australia debut last year in a McLaren Artura.

Although he is perhaps best known for his business exploits, Drake has been a regular in the national racing scene with the Australian Prototype Series and Radical Cup Australia.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be making my GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS debut at The Bend,” said Drake.

“It’s something I’ve been looking at for a long time, but now that the opportunity’s come up, I’m just pumped to be part of it.

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“Running in Monochrome GT4 Australia really gave me the confidence to take this step.

“I went in thinking it would be a completely different style of car and driving to what I’m used to, but the fundamentals are very similar and that gave me the belief that I can be competitive.”

Drake and Patterson have worked closely together. In 2024, Patterson nearly broke the Mount Panorama lap record in Drake’s Wolf Mistral.

“Having Garnet alongside me is a huge boost,” said Drake.

“He’s been a big part of my journey so far, and having that continuity as I step into something new is really important.

“It’s great to have someone in your corner who understands how you work and can help guide you through those early stages.”

Patterson has previously raced in GT World Challenge Australia, joining Yasser Shahin in an EMA Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

For the most part, the 33-year-old has been plying his trade outside of Australia with programs in the European Le Mans Series and other one-off GT appearances.

“It’s really exciting to be joining JP as he makes the move into GT3 competition – especially since I’ve worked closely with him for a number of years in a coaching capacity during his time in prototypes, where he’s achieved some strong results,” Patterson said.

“With the car arriving close to the event, it means preparation has been a little compressed, so we’ll be using the early part of the event to get comfortable with the package and build our rhythm.

“There’s always a learning curve with a new car, especially in a category as competitive as this. Fortunately, we’re heading to a circuit we both know well, which will definitely help fast-track that process.

“Familiarity with the track allows us to focus more on understanding the car and refining our approach across the weekend.

“I’m confident JP will come up to speed quickly. He’s shown he can adapt well, and once he settles in, I think we’ll be in a good position to build pace and consistency together.”

The pair will be entered in the top Pro-Am division, though Drake is conscious of the challenge that awaits him.

“While I am someone who always wants to win, I know this is a big step and there’s a lot to learn – from the car itself to race procedures like pit stops and driver changes, so I am realistic in my expectations,” said Drake.

“More than anything, I’m just really looking forward to the challenge. It’s a fantastic category, and this feels like the right place for me to keep developing, especially with an eye on doing more GT racing in the future.”

GT World Challenge Australia headlines GT Festival The Bend on May 8-10 with support from Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Motorcraft Mustang Cup, and Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia.