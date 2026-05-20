Campbell will join Germany’s Laurin Heinrich and Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven in the #22 Schumacher CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Mansell will continue his transition from single seaters to GT racing with Team Motopark in the #20 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (pictured above).

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He will contest the Silver Cup class with Levente Revesz of Hungary, Rui Andrade of Angola, and Yannick Mettler of Switzerland.

Calan Williams will continue his GT World Challenge Europe program with Oman Racing by Century Motorsport.

He joins Oman’s Ahmad Al Harthy, Spain’s Javier Sagrer, and Brazil’s Pedro Ebrahim in a Bronze Cup line-up driving the #42 BMW M4 GT3.

Garnett Patterson will also race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with 2 Seas Motorsport.

He will join British trio Charles Dawson, Kiern Jewiss and Reece Barr in the #222 Mercedes-AMG GT3 as part of a Bronze Cup entry.

There is also one New Zealander on the list too. Dan Gaunt will join Tsunami RT in a Porsche 911 in Pro-Am with Germany’s Nico Menze and Italian duo Johannes Zelger and Fabio Babini.

This year’s 24 Hours of Spa is at capacity with 70 cars entered.

The Pro field features 18 cars, nine in Gold Cup, 16 in Silver Cup, 19 in Bronze Cup, and eight in Pro-Am.