The former Grove Racing junior came away from the event with a 36 point cushion to Valentino Astuti, with a further 24 points back to Alex Gardner in third.

Combining with Shane Smollen, Targett finished ninth in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2, while Astuti and Darren Currie could only manage one top 10.

Gardner and new co-driver Ben Porter struggled for outright pace in the Volante Rosso Motorsport Aston Martin, finishing 15th and 14th in each race respectively.

The highest placed driver earns 12 points for six categories assessed over a weekend.

For the second event in a row, Targett took the maximum 72 points available for a round.

Astuti banked solid points by placing second in each category throughout the round, while Gardner placed third in each.

With four rounds remaining and 72 points available per event, the standings are far from being locked in.

Introduced at the start of this year, the SRO GT Academy is open to FIA Silver-graded drivers under the age of 30.

Points are awarded based on qualifying pace, average stint times, and sportsmanship, as opposed to just outright results.

The driver with the most points come season’s end will earn a fully funded Silver Cup seat in the 2027 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

2026 SRO GT Academy points standings after Round 2