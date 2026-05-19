Just half an hour into Practice 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rossi spun at Turn 2. He was then hit by McLaren driver Pato O’Ward, who spun in reaction.

Dale Coyne Racing driver Romain Grosjean also spun and hit a SAFER barrier.

Neither Grosjean nor O’Ward were injured and were released from the infield care centre shortly after the incident.

Rossi was evaluated at the infield care centre before being taken to a nearby hospital for further checks.

Late into the evening on Monday at 9:00pm local time, the team confirmed Rossi had suffered “minor” injuries.

“ECR driver Alexander Rossi underwent successful outpatient procedures this evening to repair minor injuries to a finger on his left hand and his right ankle,” the team said in a statement.

“He sustained the injuries earlier today during an on-track incident while practicing for the Indianapolis 500. Rossi is in good spirits and has no additional injuries.

“Rossi’s recovery will be under the care of IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer and the IndyCar medical team.”

Ed Carpenter Racing said Rossi’s progress will continue to be evaluate with the “full intent of participating” in the final practice and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew will prepare a backup car and return to the track for final practice,” the statement continued.

“Additional updates will be provided when available.”

Rossi qualified second for the Indianapolis 500. Pole position went to Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 is live and exclusively on Stan Sport in Australia.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 takes place on Monday, May 25 (AEST). The green flag is scheduled for 1:45am AEST.