PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron were set to race with sports car champion Louis Deletraz.

However, Deletraz has been called up to Hypercar squad Team Jota to replace Alex Lynn, who is set to undergo neck surgery.

Allen will race the #99 AO Racing Oreca LMP2 in the Pro-Am category.

“I’m really excited to be joining AO Racing for the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Allen.

“AO have proven to be an exceptional team during their time in LMP2 and the results they have achieved in such a short time in the category speak for themselves.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dane, PJ and everyone at the team with the goal of repeating their success at Le Mans from last year.”

Allen will race the fourth character in AO Racing’s growing line-up of iconic mascots.

The team famously started out with Rexy in the FIA World Endurance Championship, a green Porsche 911 RSR made to look like a dinosaur.

Then came Roxy, an alternative pink version that was born out of the team entering two cars in selected IMSA SportsCar Championship events.

Spike was the team’s first LMP2 character, a purple and orange dragon.

Rockie is the latest mascot for the team, which is part of a partnership with oil giant Mobil 1.

“Born from a collaborative effort with Mobil 1, Rockie brings a new presence and energy to the AO universe,” AO Racing said in a statement.

“Her towering wings and small hooves appear poised for takeoff, ready to take flight.

“Flared nostrils and a focused expression give her an aggressive edge, accompanied by a flowing red mane and a sharp white blaze running down the bridge of her nose.”

AO Racing’s efforts at Le Mans will once again be supported by TF Sport.

“It’s always exciting going back to Le Mans for the 24 hours, but this year is extra special,” said team principal Gunnar Jeannette.

“First, returning as winners in the LMP2 Pro/Am category, but also introducing the world to the newest AO Character.

“We’ve put a massive amount of effort into bringing Rockie to life, and we can’t wait to see how the fans across the globe react to meeting her at the best racing event of the year.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on June 10-14.