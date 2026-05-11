Driving with Riccardo Pera and Richard Lietz in the #92 The Bend Manthey Porsche 911, Shahin finished a strong third after six hours of racing at the famous Belgian circuit despite a visit to the gravel in the opening hour.

Australian-Palestinian Shahin was clipped by the #38 Team Jota Cadillac Hypercar of Kiwi Earl Bamber, sending both cars skating through the gravel trap.

Bamber was forced to pit for extensive repairs, taking the Cadillac well out of contention, while Shahin was able to continue.

“I’m feeling incredibly pleased and fortunate to be racing alongside such accomplished drivers and within such an amazing team,” said Shahin.

“We had a solid start, and I felt the first few laps were particularly strong as we pushed through the field without any mistakes.

“Unfortunately, I was then taken out by a Hypercar in Piff Paff, which was a very unlucky situation that should not have happened.

“I was extremely fortunate to be able to re-join the race after going through the gravel.

“Despite some minor damage, we managed to maintain good pace.

“In the end, I’m incredibly happy to finish the race on the podium, something I would not have thought possible just two hours into the race.”

Pera executed a triple stint in the middle of the race to get the Porsche back into contention, putting Lietz in position to fight for the podium.

Alessio Rovera in the #21 AF Corse Ferrari crossed the line first, but a five-second penalty for an unsafe release dropped the car to fourth spot, elevating Shahin and co to the podium.

The LMGT3 class was won by the #10 Garage 59 McLaren of Tom Fleming, Marvin Kirchhofer and Antares Au.

New Zealand’s Brendon Hartley finished in 10th position outright aboard the #8 Toyota Racing Hypercar alongside Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi.

A pair of podium appearances in the opening two rounds at Imola and Spa leaves the Manthey trio in the LMGT3 championship lead heading into the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Shahin won the LMGT3 class at Le Mans with Manthey in his first appearance in 2024 alongside Lietz and Dutchman Morris Schuring, however failed to finish last year with Team WRT.

The FIA World Endurance Championship continues at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 11-13.