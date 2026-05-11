Waters raced at a club event at Timmis Speedway aboard his brother Jarod’s Mercedes-Benz C350 Modified Sedan.

The family affair marked a return to Modifieds for the versatile Waters, who won a national title in the class in 2018 aboard a Ford Falcon.

Jarod built the eye-catching Mercedes, dubbed the ‘Berserk Merc’, during COVID and is now a two-time national title holder in the car.

“I’ve had a fair bit to do with the car over its journey, helping Jarod with set-up stuff,” Cam Waters told Speedcafe.

“I’ve been to a few of his races, we’re pretty close and I try and help him as much as I can.

“It’s always been the plan to eventually have a drive of it, just finally all the stars aligned and I jumped in for a skid.

“It’s a pretty cool car to drive. It was a lot of fun.

“In these gaps [in the Supercars schedule], it’s nice just to be driving something.”

In keeping with Modified rules requiring use of the original engine, the car runs a 3.5-litre Mercedes V6 and is a highly competitive package.

Winless in Supercars since February of 2025, Waters wryly admitted it was good to get a victory on the board.

“I won two heats, ran second in the other and then won the final,” he reported.

“It was a pretty good night. It was my first win for a while, so it was good to get the monkey off my back. Maybe it’s the start of something!

“I got an eight-lap track record in a heat, but I think was .01s off Jarod’s [single lap] record.

“It would have been cool to have those bragging rights but I didn’t quite get it.”

Waters said he hopes to return to Sprintcar action next season having missed out on the recent summer following the closure of the team he’d been racing for.

Last weekend also had a charitable component with Jarod continuing his efforts to raise money to fight motor neurone disease (MND).

That included an ‘ice bucket challenge’ at the speedway, where the Supercars star did the honours of drenching his brother.

Click here to visit Jarod’s Big Freeze page, which has already raised over $5000.

As for whether Jarod is now owed a steer of Waters’ Tickford Racing Supercar in return for the drive of the Mercedes?

“I’m sure he’ll lobby for that now, but it’s not on the cards,” he laughed.

Cam Waters will be on track at Winton this Friday shaking down a new Monster Mustang ahead of the Tasmania Super440 on May 22-24.