The Dutchman’s growing interest in sportscar racing has been matched by Ford’s ambitions, with the manufacturer returning to top-level endurance competition in 2027 through a Hypercar program in the World Endurance Championship.

Ford Racing boss Mark Rushbrook admitted the idea of Verstappen racing at Le Mans is firmly on the radar, even if it remains some way off.

“We would love to see that,” Rushbrook told The Athletic.

“A lot of things need to align for that to happen, but that would of course be incredible for us, for the sport.”

Ford partnered with Red Bull Racing on its 2026 Formula 1 engine project, placing Verstappen within its wider motorsport ecosystem just as it prepares a return to the top class at Le Mans.

Rushbrook confirmed discussions with Verstappen had already taken place, although ruled out the 28-year-old joining Ford’s Hypercar program for its first season in 2027.

“That would be taking on too much,” he said.

Instead, discussions have centred on a longer-term opportunity, with both parties waiting for the right conditions to align.

“Depending on the schedules, it could be during [his F1 career] or both [during and after his F1 stint],” Rushbrook added.

“Discussions go back three-plus years. It’s just looking for the right opportunity with the right programs.”

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has already hinted at uncertainty over his long-term future in F1 amid frustrations with the current generation of cars.

A Le Mans program could therefore fit either alongside his F1 commitments or become a focal point beyond them.

The key obstacle remains timing. Calendar clashes have historically made it difficult for active F1 drivers to contest Le Mans, although it has been done before, most notably by Fernando Alonso, who won the race in 2018 with Toyota, and Nico Hulkenberg, victorious in 2015 with Porsche.

Rushbrook suggested Verstappen is open to the challenge, provided the right package is in place.

“He wants to go race Le Mans and race for the overall win, but most years the schedule doesn’t allow it, right?” he said.

“I think we’re just talking about what the opportunity is and if and when it makes sense, and everybody wants to do it, then great.”

Away from F1, Verstappen has steadily built his endurance racing credentials.

He is set to make his debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend and has expanded his GT racing activities in recent seasons, including running his own team and competing in GT3 machinery.

The four-time world champion also impressed during a recent Super GT test at Fuji Speedway ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in March.