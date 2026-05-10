Ojeda and Lucchitti became the first repeat winners of the season in GTWCA, leading home the Audi of Schumacher and Broc Feeney.

It was a repeat of the Sunday last time at The Bend in September, when Lucchitti also held off a hard-charging Schumacher in the closing laps.

Brendon Leitch led the field away at the start, but relinquished the lead to Tigani Motorsport teammate Ojeda through the opening sequence of corners.

Garnet Patterson was spun on the opening lap at Turn 2 following contact with Team BRM teammate Ryan Wood.

The team repaired the car to get Patterson back on track six laps down, allowing JP Drake to get valuable laps following the pit stop cycle.

At the front, Feeney pushed hard for second place behind Leitch, as Ojeda controlled the race.

As the field rolled into the pit lane for the compulsory pit stop, Feeney almost ploughed into the back of Leitch, narrowly avoiding collecting the Mercedes-AMG.

The car of Leitch and Sergio Pires was taken out of contention with an additional 15 seconds of pit stop time after winning yesterday’s race, leaving Lucchitti and Schumacher at the front.

Schumacher was never able to work his way past Lucchitti, however the gap did not get above 0.8s for the majority of the battle.

Having taken over from Thomas Randle, Mark Rosser worked his way into third having exited the pit lane in fifth.

Rosser crossed the line in third ahead of Steve Brooks in the Audi shared with Wood.

Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte came home in fifth after a quiet day, as Schutte passed Shane Smollen on the final lap.

Smollen and Oscar Targett came home sixth ahead of Leitch/Pires.

Valentino Astuti/Darren Currie finished eighth, Tony D’Alberto/Adrian Deitz were ninth, and Josh Hunt/Geoff Emery rounded out the top 10.

Paul Stokell/Matt Stoupas finished 12th outright and took victory in the Trophy Class.