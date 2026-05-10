The 2022 Aussie Racing Cars champion got the jump over Formula Ford graduate Joe Fawcett at the start, leading from lights to flag.

Anderson led home Supercars co-driver Jack Perkins in second, with Fawcett rounding out the podium.

Fawcett slipped back to fifth spot on the opening lap, shuffled back through the opening sequence of corners.

Harry Bresnehan worked his way into third position early as Josh Trappett appeared to miss a gear shift.

Fawcett raced back into the fight for the podium, capitalising on a Bresnehan mistake out of the final corner.

Anderson raced away at the front, building a substantial margin, coming home 4.5s over Perkins.

Nick Percat’s protege Bresnehan held on to finish fourth, with Trappett rounding out the top five.

Imogen Radburn finished in sixth place, with Matt Kiss in seventh.

IRC series regular John Goodacre came home in eighth place to take the Dark Horse Legends Class win.

Ben Dunn came home in ninth place, while Keith Kassulke came home in 10th after being forced to pit.

Brock Giblin came to a halt on the penultimate lap while running solidly inside the top 10, not classified in 11th place.