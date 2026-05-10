Video surfaced post-race of Grosjean approaching Armstrong in the pit lane before being stopped by the New Zealander’s crew.

“Get off. I was going to talk to him,” Grosjean said as he was being restrained.

“I was going to say I want to punch you. I’ll put my hands behind my back.”

Grosjean eventually settled down and spoke with Armstrong, albeit with members of the Meyer Shank Racing team between them.

Speaking on the IndyCar broadcast, Armstrong chuckled about the pit lane incident.

“He fancied a bit of a fist fight, actually – bit of UFC, bit of MMA – something I’m not accustomed to,” Armstron said.

“Hey, I’ve got a 350-pound fueller who was right behind me. So fair play to Romain, he’s got some balls for trying to attack me with him behind me.

“I almost said on the radio, queue the pit lane brawl. Actually, we’ve always discussed it, imagine a brawl on pit lane. How would we stack up? And I think we’d stack up pretty well.”

There’s a reason to hire a crew chief like Jimmy Looper who also serves as head of security for his car and peacekeeper for his driver. Good to see Romain throttle back. #racing #motorsport #indycar pic.twitter.com/9PBBZBaMJr — Marshall Pruett (@marshallpruett) May 10, 2026

The exact cause of Grosjean’s outburst has not yet come to light, though speculation has linked an on-track clash during the 85-lap race.

Grosjean wound up a lap down in 21st as the last finisher after being caught in a multi-car clash at the penultimate turn.

Armstrong had a rollercoaster day, starting 20th before rocketing forward to ninth after the Lap 1, Turn 1 carnage.

After his teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed out, Armstrong was demoted to the back of the lead lap for pitting before the pits were open under the full course caution.

He then mounted a charge through the field, ultimately falling just short of the top 10.

“I think we picked up 12 spots on the first lap, I’m not sure. Then afterwards, we just drove our way back from P-last to 11th,” said Armstrong.

“I guess it’s a testament to how fast our car is and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been to finish P11.”