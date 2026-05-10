The factory Ducati rider crashed heavily during Saturday’s Sprint race, which fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

On Lap 12 of the race, Marquez suffered a high-side at Turn 14.

He had started the Sprint in second but fell to seventh as he struggled with the handling of his Ducati Desmosedici GP-26.

Marquez will miss Sunday’s Grand Prix and the subsequent Grand Prix of Catalunya on May 15-17.

He will undergo surgery on his foot in Madrid in the coming days.

The Spaniard was set to undergo shoulder surgery after his home race, but that has been brought forward.

“Today’s injury is a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in my right foot and I’ll need surgery,” said Marquez.

“I hadn’t announced it before, but I already had surgery scheduled for my right shoulder after the Catalan Grand Prix because after Jerez I realised something wasn’t right.

“Following further medical checks, it was found that — due to the crash in Indonesia — one screw is broken while another is bent in an unusual way.

“The latter ends up touching the radial nerve, which is very important for the arm, and this explains the recent issues and crashes.

“Now we need to take it easy, as it’s going to be a long surgery, remain positive and see how the situation evolves.”

The latest injury has huge implications to the MotoGP title race.

As it stands, Marquez is 51 points in arrears of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

The Grand Prix of Le Mans gets underway at 10pm AEST, with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.