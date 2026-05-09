Campbell collided with Geoff Emery late in the second leg of qualifying on Saturday morning, which wound up with the #15 Volante Rosso Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 being damaged.

The incident involving the #23 Zagame Autosport Ferrari 296 GT3 was not seen on the Fox Sports broadcast.

The matter was investigated after the session, and Campbell was penalised for unnecessary impeding and causing a collision.

“Car 23 having run wide earlier, was approaching Turn 18 at a slower than usual speed,” a stewards report read.

“Car 15 was on a fast lap approaching. Car 23 turned in towards the apex of Turn 18 crowding Car 15 and causing an avoidable collision.”

Although vision of the incident has not been published yet, the team said Emery briefly got airborne before hitting a tyre wall at the final corner.

“A qualifying incident has seen our team perform its own race to get the McLaren back on track for the opening race,” Volante Rosso wrote on social media.

“Our driver Geoff Emery was on a qualifying lap but a Ferrari did not see him and turned in at the final turn.

“Geoff took to the grass on the inside, launching the McLaren into the air, across the sand trap and into the tyre wall.

“It was a wild shunt, but we’re determined to be out there for the first race.”

With two hours to go before the start of Race 1 at The Bend at the time of publication, the team was still repairing the McLaren 720S GT3.

Emery and co-driver Josh Hunt are slated to start 13th while Campbell and co-driver Josh Buchan will start from 16th and last.

Race 1 of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS at The Bend is scheduled for 4:20pm ACST.

Tigani Motorsport’s Sergio Pires will start Saturday’s race from pole position in the #44 Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Brad Schumacher in the Melbourne Performance Centre #1 Audi R8.

Results: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS The Bend, Qualifying 1

Pos Num Team Driver Car Class Lap Diff 1 66 Move My Wheels by Tigani Jayden Ojeda (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT3 PA 1:45.3732* 2 44 Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani Brendon Leitch (NZL) Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 1:45.3983 0.0251 3 1 Kelso Electrical /Team MPC Broc Feeney (AUS) Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:45.5169 0.1437 4 666 Team BRM Garnet Patterson (AUS) Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:45.6666 0.2934 5 268 Castrol Team BRM Thomas Randle (AUS) Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:45.7449 0.3717 6 56 Kollosche AMG by Tigani Oscar Targett (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 1:45.8315 0.4583 7 88 Team BRM /Wolfbrook Motorsport Ryan Wood (NZL) Audi R8 LMS EVO 11 PA 1:45.9260 0.5528 8 23 Zagame Autosport Josh Buchan (AUS) Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 1:46.3932 1.0200 9 71 AED Consulting by Tigani Luke Youlden (AUS) Porsche 911 GT3R T 1:46.4234 1.0502 10 26 ARGT Jaxon Evans (AUS) Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 1:46.4443 1.0711 11 93 Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto (AUS) Lamborghini Huracan PA 1:46.8967 1.5235 12 181 OnlyFans Racing William Davison (AUS) Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 1:46.9261 1.5529 13 2 Trading Garage /Team MPC Valentino Astuti (AUS) Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:47.5038 2.1306 14 14 Volante Rosso Motorsport Alex Gardner (AUS) Aston Martin Vantage T 1:47.5061 2.1329 15 15 Volante Rosso Motorsport Josh Hunt (AUS) McLaren 720s GT3 EVO PA 1:47.8308 2.4576 16 24 KFC /Team MPC Paul Stokell (AUS) Audi R8 LMS EVO 11 T 1:48.1214 2.7482

Results: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS The Bend, Qualifying 2