Campbell collided with Geoff Emery late in the second leg of qualifying on Saturday morning, which wound up with the #15 Volante Rosso Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 being damaged.
The incident involving the #23 Zagame Autosport Ferrari 296 GT3 was not seen on the Fox Sports broadcast.
The matter was investigated after the session, and Campbell was penalised for unnecessary impeding and causing a collision.
“Car 23 having run wide earlier, was approaching Turn 18 at a slower than usual speed,” a stewards report read.
“Car 15 was on a fast lap approaching. Car 23 turned in towards the apex of Turn 18 crowding Car 15 and causing an avoidable collision.”
Although vision of the incident has not been published yet, the team said Emery briefly got airborne before hitting a tyre wall at the final corner.
“A qualifying incident has seen our team perform its own race to get the McLaren back on track for the opening race,” Volante Rosso wrote on social media.
“Our driver Geoff Emery was on a qualifying lap but a Ferrari did not see him and turned in at the final turn.
“Geoff took to the grass on the inside, launching the McLaren into the air, across the sand trap and into the tyre wall.
“It was a wild shunt, but we’re determined to be out there for the first race.”
With two hours to go before the start of Race 1 at The Bend at the time of publication, the team was still repairing the McLaren 720S GT3.
Emery and co-driver Josh Hunt are slated to start 13th while Campbell and co-driver Josh Buchan will start from 16th and last.
Race 1 of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS at The Bend is scheduled for 4:20pm ACST.
Tigani Motorsport’s Sergio Pires will start Saturday’s race from pole position in the #44 Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Brad Schumacher in the Melbourne Performance Centre #1 Audi R8.
Results: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS The Bend, Qualifying 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|66
|Move My Wheels by Tigani
|Jayden Ojeda (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PA
|1:45.3732*
|2
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani
|Brendon Leitch (NZL)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:45.3983
|0.0251
|3
|1
|Kelso Electrical /Team MPC
|Broc Feeney (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:45.5169
|0.1437
|4
|666
|Team BRM
|Garnet Patterson (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:45.6666
|0.2934
|5
|268
|Castrol Team BRM
|Thomas Randle (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:45.7449
|0.3717
|6
|56
|Kollosche AMG by Tigani
|Oscar Targett (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:45.8315
|0.4583
|7
|88
|Team BRM /Wolfbrook Motorsport
|Ryan Wood (NZL)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|1:45.9260
|0.5528
|8
|23
|Zagame Autosport
|Josh Buchan (AUS)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:46.3932
|1.0200
|9
|71
|AED Consulting by Tigani
|Luke Youlden (AUS)
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|T
|1:46.4234
|1.0502
|10
|26
|ARGT
|Jaxon Evans (AUS)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:46.4443
|1.0711
|11
|93
|Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto (AUS)
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|1:46.8967
|1.5235
|12
|181
|OnlyFans Racing
|William Davison (AUS)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:46.9261
|1.5529
|13
|2
|Trading Garage /Team MPC
|Valentino Astuti (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:47.5038
|2.1306
|14
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Alex Gardner (AUS)
|Aston Martin Vantage
|T
|1:47.5061
|2.1329
|15
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Josh Hunt (AUS)
|McLaren 720s GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:47.8308
|2.4576
|16
|24
|KFC /Team MPC
|Paul Stokell (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|T
|1:48.1214
|2.7482
Results: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS The Bend, Qualifying 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani
|Sergio Pires (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PA
|1:47.2893*
|2
|1
|Kelso Electrical /Team MPC
|Brad Schumacher (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:47.3066
|0.0173
|3
|268
|Castrol Team BRM
|Mark Rosser (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:47.8071
|0.5178
|4
|56
|Kollosche AMG by Tigani
|Shane Smollen (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:48.1677
|0.8784
|5
|26
|ARGT
|Elliott Schutte (AUS)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:48.2036
|0.9143
|6
|66
|Move My Wheels by Tigani
|Paul Lucchitti (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:48.4534
|1.1641
|7
|181
|OnlyFans Racing
|Renee Gracie (AUS)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:48.6726
|1.3833
|8
|2
|Trading Garage /Team MPC
|Darren Currie (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:48.7395
|1.4502
|9
|88
|Team BRM /Wolfbrook Motorsport
|Steve Brooks (NZL)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|1:49.0537
|1.7644
|10
|24
|KFC /Team MPC
|Matt Stoupas (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|T
|1:50.1212
|2.8319
|11
|666
|Team BRM
|John-Paul Drake (AUS)
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:50.1744
|2.8851
|12
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|William Porter (AUS)
|Aston Martin Vantage
|T
|1:50.4444
|3.1551
|13
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Geoff Emery (AUS)
|McLaren 720s GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:51.0071
|3.7178
|14
|23
|Zagame Autosport
|Cameron Campbell (AUS)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:51.1108
|3.8215
|15
|93
|Wall Racing
|Adrian Deitz (AUS)
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|1:51.2587
|3.9694
|16
|71
|AED Consulting by Tigani
|Nathan Halstead (AUS)
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|T
|1:54.1739
|6.8846
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