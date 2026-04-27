From fourth on the grid at Jerez, Agius immediately rose to third and settled in behind race leader Collin Veijer and Manuel Gonzalez.

The trio jockeyed for the lead, and on Lap 14 of 21 the Sydney-born rider made the decisive move for the lead.

Agius left Veijer in his wake, while Gonzalez did just enough to snag second place.

“Celebrating two wins in a row has always been my dream for me being a world championship rider,” said Agius.

“Of course, you have to get that first win first, but winning two races in a row after a few victories is a huge goal of mine. I’m super proud right now.”

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Agius said he had to pace himself in the early laps, knowing of the tyre fall-off.

“As for the race, it was tough because I was so strong at the start,” he explained.

“I was firmly convinced that if I’d been able to pass in the first few laps and would have had a bit more speed on the straights, I could have set my own pace at the front, since I had a much better pace. But I was at the limit with my front tyre.

“So I was at my limit, just held my position, and tried not to lose any time. I couldn’t attack. Then I saw how the others were struggling, while I gradually realised where my strengths lie.

“Towards the end, I pushed hard one last time to win the race. That said, it was definitely not an easy race for me in terms of the front tyre.

“But I’m so proud of the work we’ve done here once again. A huge thank you to Jurgen (Lingg, team manager) and the entire Intact GP team for their support.

“That also goes to my crew, including my crew chief and data technician, as well as everyone involved in this project.”

The Australian had a sluggish start to the season, finishing 18th and 19th at Thailand’s Buriram and Brazil’s Goiania before a breakthrough win at Circuit of the Americas in the United States.

With victory, Agius has surged up to second in the standings – just 9.5 points behind his Intact GP teammate Gonzalez.

“Things are going fantastically for us right now, and we’ll continue to give it our all to fight for this championship,” said Agius.

“But first, it’s back to training, keeping our feet on the ground, and heading to Le Mans with a strong mindset.”

Intact GT team manager Jurgen Lingg hailed the team’s marked improvement.

“We could already see in Austin that we’d taken a step forward,” he said.

“But today’s one-two finish was the icing on the cake, even though Senna had already shown an incredibly strong pace on Friday and set a new all-time record.

“Manu was just as consistent, even though he doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable with the new bike yet.

“In the race, however, both of them more than impressively confirmed what they’re capable of.

“It was super-fast competition and therefore incredibly tough, but Senna and Manu held on until the end. Senna had a bit more to offer and won very deservedly.

“That has to be said quite clearly, while Manu managed his race very well and handled everything superbly.

“That was truly a very strong performance from him. I’m absolutely thrilled for the entire team, because here in Jerez — where everyone has been so many times and did countless laps — everything really has to come together for a result like this to happen.

“Congratulations not only to the riders, but to the entire team. That was a masterclass act.

“Still, we have to keep our feet on the ground and realise that in Le Mans, everything starts all over again. We’ve all been around long enough to know that success isn’t a given.”

Moto2 continues its season on May 8-10 at Le Mans for the Grand Prix of France.

Results: Moto2 Grand Prix of Spain, Circuit de Jerez Angel Nieto