Qualifying for Sunday morning’s race was rained out, which meant the grid was set per the rule book – handing pole position to the #88 JR Motorsports Camaro of Rajah Caruth.
Van Gisbergen rolled off 12th and rose to second before his pit stop on Lap 17. Zilisch, who started 19th, led before his pit stop to flip the stage.
Zilisch led the Stage 2 restart on Lap 24 but a spin for owner-driver Jeremy Clements in the #51 Camaro brought the yellow out.
Van Gisbergen got the jump on Zilisch and led the race on the Lap 28 restart before returned serve a lap later at Turn 1.
Brent Crews joined the battle for the lead late in Stage 2, passing van Gisbergen on Lap 36 before setting after Zilisch.
“I was kind of saving my brakes at the start, and then the second stage couldn’t help myself and kind of got amongst it,” said van Gisbergen.
“Brent Crews, he was driving amazing. It was awesome to watch him drive.
“Had a good battle with Connor and I didn’t quite have their speed but also I kind I had a bit in reserve. Never know what I could have had.”
Yikes!@shanevg97 takes some damage as he hits Connor Zilisch on pit road 😬 pic.twitter.com/9hRAapDV4z
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 9, 2026
At the end of Stage 2, the top contenders pitted. As van Gisbergen exited his pit box, the left front of the #9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro clipped the right rear of the #1 car.
Van Gisbergen suffered damage to his front bumper and was forced to return to the pits three laps later due to a tyre rub.
The Kiwi fought his way back into contention and ran long during the final stage but suffered an agonisingly slow final pit stop that ultimately cruelled his hopes as the race ran green thereafter.
Van Gisbergen finished eighth and 21.216s in arrears of race winner Zilisch.
“That kind of put us behind on strategy. It was a bit of a shame,” said van Gisbergen.
“But always a pleasure to drive for JR Motorsports and the Kubota Chevy was good.
“It would have been a lot of fun. That kind of ruined out day a bit.
“Got back to eighth, which is respectable, but obviously wanted to fight for something better.”
A DRAMATIC ENDING AT WATKINS GLEN@ConnorZilisch overtakes Jesse Love on the last turn for his third straight win at the track! pic.twitter.com/7XvQmq2EKq
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 9, 2026
At the front of the field, the battle for the win was between Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love in the #2 Camaro and Zilisch in the #1 Camaro.
Zilisch closed down a massive deficit in the closing stages to get to the rear bumper of Love by the final lap.
In a thrilling conclusion, Love caved and overcooked the final corner. He blew past the apex and opened the door for Zilisch to blow by and take the chequered flag by 0.262s.
Results: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Mission 200 at The Glen
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps/Diff
|Gap
|1
|1
|Connor Zilisch
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|82 laps
|2
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.262
|0.262
|3
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|13.601
|13.339
|4
|32
|Ross Chastain
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|15.19
|1.589
|5
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|16.68
|1.49
|6
|19
|Brent Crews
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|20.038
|3.358
|7
|99
|Parker Retzlaff
|Viking Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|20.186
|0.148
|8
|9
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|21.216
|1.03
|9
|87
|Austin Green
|Peterson Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|21.897
|0.681
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|21.922
|0.025
|11
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|23.874
|1.952
|12
|88
|Rajah Caruth
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|25.904
|2.03
|13
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|31.481
|5.577
|14
|91
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|32.936
|1.455
|15
|17
|Corey Day
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|35.48
|2.544
|16
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|37.945
|2.465
|17
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota Camry
|38.316
|0.371
|18
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|49.959
|11.643
|19
|0
|Alex Labbe
|SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|54.223
|4.264
|20
|42
|Will Rodgers
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|58.839
|4.616
|21
|50
|Preston Pardus
|Pardus Racing Inc.
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:02.970
|4.131
|22
|7
|Josh Bilicki
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:05.432
|2.462
|23
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:07.727
|2.295
|24
|96
|Anthony Alfredo
|Viking Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:14.870
|7.143
|25
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:26.154
|11.284
|26
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|32.013
|-54.141
|27
|45
|Lavar Scott
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|59.009
|26.996
|28
|92
|Alex Guenette
|DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1 lap
|29
|0
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1 lap
|30
|55
|Glen Reen
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Toyota Camry
|1 lap
|31
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1 lap
|32
|53
|Derek White
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|4 laps
|3 laps
|33
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|8 laps
|4 laps
|34
|2
|Ryan Ellis
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|10 laps
|2 laps
|35
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota Camry
|28 laps
|18 laps
|36
|18
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|67 laps
|39 laps
|37
|35
|Matt Wilson
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|77 laps
|10 laps
|38
|48
|Patrick Staropoli
|Big Machine Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|78 laps
|1 lap
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