Qualifying for Sunday morning’s race was rained out, which meant the grid was set per the rule book – handing pole position to the #88 JR Motorsports Camaro of Rajah Caruth.

Van Gisbergen rolled off 12th and rose to second before his pit stop on Lap 17. Zilisch, who started 19th, led before his pit stop to flip the stage.

Zilisch led the Stage 2 restart on Lap 24 but a spin for owner-driver Jeremy Clements in the #51 Camaro brought the yellow out.

Van Gisbergen got the jump on Zilisch and led the race on the Lap 28 restart before returned serve a lap later at Turn 1.

Brent Crews joined the battle for the lead late in Stage 2, passing van Gisbergen on Lap 36 before setting after Zilisch.

“I was kind of saving my brakes at the start, and then the second stage couldn’t help myself and kind of got amongst it,” said van Gisbergen.

“Brent Crews, he was driving amazing. It was awesome to watch him drive.

“Had a good battle with Connor and I didn’t quite have their speed but also I kind I had a bit in reserve. Never know what I could have had.”

Yikes!@shanevg97 takes some damage as he hits Connor Zilisch on pit road 😬 pic.twitter.com/9hRAapDV4z — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 9, 2026

At the end of Stage 2, the top contenders pitted. As van Gisbergen exited his pit box, the left front of the #9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro clipped the right rear of the #1 car.

Van Gisbergen suffered damage to his front bumper and was forced to return to the pits three laps later due to a tyre rub.

The Kiwi fought his way back into contention and ran long during the final stage but suffered an agonisingly slow final pit stop that ultimately cruelled his hopes as the race ran green thereafter.

Van Gisbergen finished eighth and 21.216s in arrears of race winner Zilisch.

“That kind of put us behind on strategy. It was a bit of a shame,” said van Gisbergen.

“But always a pleasure to drive for JR Motorsports and the Kubota Chevy was good.

“It would have been a lot of fun. That kind of ruined out day a bit.

“Got back to eighth, which is respectable, but obviously wanted to fight for something better.”

A DRAMATIC ENDING AT WATKINS GLEN@ConnorZilisch overtakes Jesse Love on the last turn for his third straight win at the track! pic.twitter.com/7XvQmq2EKq — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) May 9, 2026

At the front of the field, the battle for the win was between Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love in the #2 Camaro and Zilisch in the #1 Camaro.

Zilisch closed down a massive deficit in the closing stages to get to the rear bumper of Love by the final lap.

In a thrilling conclusion, Love caved and overcooked the final corner. He blew past the apex and opened the door for Zilisch to blow by and take the chequered flag by 0.262s.

Results: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Mission 200 at The Glen

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps/Diff Gap 1 1 Connor Zilisch JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 82 laps 2 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 0.262 0.262 3 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 13.601 13.339 4 32 Ross Chastain Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro 15.19 1.589 5 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 16.68 1.49 6 19 Brent Crews Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 20.038 3.358 7 99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 20.186 0.148 8 9 Shane Van Gisbergen JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 21.216 1.03 9 87 Austin Green Peterson Racing Chevrolet Camaro 21.897 0.681 10 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 21.922 0.025 11 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 23.874 1.952 12 88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 25.904 2.03 13 41 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 31.481 5.577 14 91 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 32.936 1.455 15 17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 35.48 2.544 16 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 37.945 2.465 17 24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Camry 38.316 0.371 18 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro 49.959 11.643 19 0 Alex Labbe SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing Chevrolet Camaro 54.223 4.264 20 42 Will Rodgers Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 58.839 4.616 21 50 Preston Pardus Pardus Racing Inc. Chevrolet Camaro 1:02.970 4.131 22 7 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet Camaro 1:05.432 2.462 23 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Chevrolet Camaro 1:07.727 2.295 24 96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1:14.870 7.143 25 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro 1:26.154 11.284 26 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro 32.013 -54.141 27 45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro 59.009 26.996 28 92 Alex Guenette DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 29 0 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 30 55 Glen Reen Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota Camry 1 lap 31 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 32 53 Derek White Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 4 laps 3 laps 33 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet Camaro 8 laps 4 laps 34 2 Ryan Ellis Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 10 laps 2 laps 35 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Camry 28 laps 18 laps 36 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 67 laps 39 laps 37 35 Matt Wilson Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 77 laps 10 laps 38 48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Camaro 78 laps 1 lap

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