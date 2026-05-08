Feuds have dominated the Supercars news cycle this year, although there’s been peace talks recently between Broc Feeney and Ryan Wood.

So, has the hatchet been truly buried?

Meanwhile the hostility is ramping up in the west with debate about the Perth street race leading to an MP being ejected from parliament for the first time in a decade.

Parity has been another key topic of the week with GM undergoing aero testing at Queensland Raceway.

And over in Paris, well the FIA has firmly set its sights on bringing V8s back to F1.

Speedcafe’s Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus discuss all that and more in the latest Full Credit to the News.

Listen now!