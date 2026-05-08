Practice 2 way marred by a heavy crash for Jason Gomersall at the final corner that drew a lengthy red flag while the car was recovered.

Gomersall was able to walk away from the accident but the Mustang he shares with Aaron Seton sustained substantial damage.

Early rain and slippery track conditions had greeted drivers at the beginning of Practice 1, with a dry surface forming throughout the session.

Blake Purdie and Supercars rookie Jobe Stewart topped both practice sessions.

The pair are competing in their first GT4 Australia round of the season following gearbox issues that forced a withdrawal from Round 1.

They set the pace with a 1:56.5917s lap of the 4.95km international circuit.

While Purdie and Stewart led outright and in Silver Cup, Silver-Am competitors littered the top 10 at session’s end.

Seton/Gomersall led the Silver-Am contingent in second spot outright, just 0.3s behind the leader.

Fellow Silver-Am contenders Lachlan Evennett/Andrew Torti rounded out the top three, ahead of Silver entrants Rylan Gray/Tayler Bryant.

Tony D’Alberto rounded out the top five in the #21 Ford Mustang shared with Jarrod Keyte.

Reigning Silver Cup champion Tom Hayman and new co-driver Jett Murray were 12th fastest with a 1:58.7794s lap in the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura.

Nathan Callaghan/Chris Lillis led the way in the Am Cup in 24th position outright, setting a 2:00.2640s lap.

Purdie and Stewart topped Practice 2 by 0.5s over Cam McLeod/Mason Harvey in their freshly rebuilt Mustang, following substantial damage sustained at Round 1.

Lochie Dalton/Aaron Cameron slotted into third place behind their Multispares Racing teammates, while Caleb Paterson/Kent Quinn sat fourth to be the Silver-Am Cup leaders.

Jensen Shearer continued the strong speed shown at the season opener to round out the top five.

Callaghan/Lillis again led the Am Cup in 20th position outright.

GT4 Australia returns for back-to-back qualifying sessions at 8:15am ACST on Saturday.