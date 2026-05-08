Carmichael joined Supercars last November following a 23-year career as a sports journalist with the Seven Network.

He was one of two ex-Seven appointments made by then Supercars CEO and former Seven chief James Warburton.

News of Carmichael’s impending exit comes a month after Warburton’s own sudden departure.

Supercars’ chief marketing officer Charlotte Valente told staff in a note on Thursday that Carmichael “has made the considered decision to step away”, effective June 4.

“Since joining Supercars in November, Matt has made a significant impact,” she wrote.

“Our coverage has increased exponentially, and the relevance Matt has helped restore for Supercars across major free-to-air television networks has been outstanding.”

Carmichael told Speedcafe he hopes to continue to be involved in the sport in future.

“I’ve been really grateful for the opportunity to learn this side of the sport,” he said.

“I’ve been so impressed with just how well it works and how dedicated everybody here is to it.

“I’m not finished telling its stories, I just want to get back to doing it from the journalism side rather than the PR side.”

Carmichael replaced Gold Coast-based Paul Glover in the role amid Warburton’s desire to have the company’s PR chief based alongside him in Sydney.

Supercars effectively has three bases, with chairman and now acting CEO Barclay Nettlefold located in Melbourne.