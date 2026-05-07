The 1967 Ford Mustang in which Ian ‘Pete’ Geoghegan won the 1967, ’68 and ’69 ATCC titles has been snapped up by a collector.

It was bought in recent months alongside an ex-Bob Jane Holden Monaro GTS 350 raced in period by Jane and John Harvey.

The two cars had previously been sold as a pair at auction in 2021 and were located in New South Wales.

Both have undergone a mechanical refresh at Garry Rogers Motorsport before being put on display at the Museum of Vehicle Evolution (MOVE) in Shepparton, Victoria.

The Monaro was already on display in recent weeks while the Mustang has now arrived following a trip to Winton Motor Raceway on Wednesday.

GRM delivered the Mustang to the museum alongside its own multiple championship-winning Mustang Trans Am car.

That machine was driven to the Trans Am title by Nathan Herne in 2022 and James Moffat in ’23 and has been purchased by a seperate collector.

GRM director Barry Rogers told Speedcafe that car was sold primarily to free up space in the team’s workshop.

The Melbourne-based operation switched its Trans Am program from Mustangs to Camaros this season.