Tasmanian teen Harry Bresnehan and experienced racer John Goodacre are both last-minute confirmations among the field.
Bresnehan is part of Nick Percat’s JND Racing karting operation and will race under the team’s banner at The Bend.
The car will be supported by Ryan McLeod’s RM Race Cars, which has slotted Goodacre into its own line-up of entries.
Goodacre replaces former Supercars co-driver Tyler Everingham, who scored a podium at the opening round.
Jack Perkins will head into Round 2 as a strong favourite amid the absence of the other star names from Phillip Island.
Garry Rogers Motorsport and its line-up of James Golding, Aaron Cameron and James Moffat competed in the 15-car field at the Island as a one-off.
Phillip Island finale winner Cam McLeod was a last-minute addition to that event and is also missing from The Bend entry.
The total of 11 Dark Horse Rs set to compete at The Bend is only one more than the Mustang representation in the GT4 Australia class.
Eighteen of the Mustangs – plus the Safety Car and a Ranger Super Duty support vehicle – gathered for a family photo at the circuit on Thursday.
Entry list – Mustang Cup Australia, Round 2
|CAR #
|CLASS
|SPONSOR
|DRIVER
|8
|DHL
|Red Ass Burrito / Bespoke Financial Advisory
|Ben Dunn
|23
|DH*
|Joe Fawcett Motorsport
|Joe Fawcett
|29
|DH*
|Radburn Racing Team
|Imogen Radburn
|47
|DH
|Link Signs Racing
|Brock Giblin
|55
|DH*
|Betta Marquee
|Matthew Kiss
|91
|DHL
|Wheels FX Racing
|Keith Kassulke
|92
|DH*
|JND Racing
|Harry Bresnehan
|93
|DHL
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars
|John Goodacre
|94
|DH
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars
|Josh Anderson
|95
|DH
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars
|Josh Trappett
|888
|DH
|Shaw and Partners Financial Services
|Jack Perkins
DH (Dark Horse – Championship), DH* (Dark Horse Juniors), DHL (Dark Horse Legends)
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