Tasmanian teen Harry Bresnehan and experienced racer John Goodacre are both last-minute confirmations among the field.

Bresnehan is part of Nick Percat’s JND Racing karting operation and will race under the team’s banner at The Bend.

The car will be supported by Ryan McLeod’s RM Race Cars, which has slotted Goodacre into its own line-up of entries.

Goodacre replaces former Supercars co-driver Tyler Everingham, who scored a podium at the opening round.

Jack Perkins will head into Round 2 as a strong favourite amid the absence of the other star names from Phillip Island.

Garry Rogers Motorsport and its line-up of James Golding, Aaron Cameron and James Moffat competed in the 15-car field at the Island as a one-off.

Phillip Island finale winner Cam McLeod was a last-minute addition to that event and is also missing from The Bend entry.

The total of 11 Dark Horse Rs set to compete at The Bend is only one more than the Mustang representation in the GT4 Australia class.

Eighteen of the Mustangs – plus the Safety Car and a Ranger Super Duty support vehicle – gathered for a family photo at the circuit on Thursday.

Entry list – Mustang Cup Australia, Round 2

CAR # CLASS SPONSOR DRIVER 8 DHL Red Ass Burrito / Bespoke Financial Advisory Ben Dunn 23 DH* Joe Fawcett Motorsport Joe Fawcett 29 DH* Radburn Racing Team Imogen Radburn 47 DH Link Signs Racing Brock Giblin 55 DH* Betta Marquee Matthew Kiss 91 DHL Wheels FX Racing Keith Kassulke 92 DH* JND Racing Harry Bresnehan 93 DHL Ryan McLeod Racing Cars John Goodacre 94 DH Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Josh Anderson 95 DH Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Josh Trappett 888 DH Shaw and Partners Financial Services Jack Perkins

DH (Dark Horse – Championship), DH* (Dark Horse Juniors), DHL (Dark Horse Legends)