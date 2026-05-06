The category’s debut at Phillip Island last month attracted 15 of the Dark Horse Rs, highlighted by a three-car effort from Garry Rogers Motorsport.

GRM fielded Blanchard Racing Team Supercars teammates Aaron Cameron and James Golding, as well as James Moffat, who combined to sweep the podium in the first race.

Those drives were flagged as one-round deals and GRM director Barry Rogers has confirmed to Speedcafe his team won’t be on the grid this weekend.

“The plan from the very start was just to run at Phillip Island, it was down the road from work and easy to go and do,” explained Rogers.

“Moff’s entry came together out of tribute to his dad and we had people support us to do that.

“To run both James Golding and Aaron Cameron, who both virtually started their careers at GRM and race Fords in Supercars, we were again able to get a budget to run them.

“So the plan was just to do Phillip Island and, going forward, if the opportunity opens up to do it again, we will.”

The three Dark Horse Rs campaigned by GRM at Phillip Island are understood to be owned by Ford but currently remain at GRM’s Melbourne workshop.

Round 2 at The Bend is expected to feature 12 cars, with an official entry list soon to be revealed ahead of opening practice as part of the SpeedSeries event on Friday.

A category spokesperson told Speedcafe that two additional entries are likely to join the grid for the following round at Queensland Raceway in June.