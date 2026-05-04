Morris was present at Queensland Raceway over the weekend running the Norwell Motorplex TA2 Mustang for son Nash and Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki and the junior Morris finished second in points to Alice Buckley and Tim Slade for the TA2 Muscle Car Series Tag Team Enduro, held as part of Round 2 of the AASA Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

As with all AASA-sanctioned circuit events in 2026, the Tag Team Enduro was subject to a new-for-2026 driving standards system.

Taking inspiration from professional football codes, drivers are awarded with yellow or red cards for infractions.

Yellow cards are to be treated as warnings for minor indiscretions, but the third will result in a red card, which brings harsher penalties into play.

Advertisements

Taking to social media, Morris senior hailed the AASA’s efforts to keep racing flowing, with yellow cards having a “play-on” effect.

“The yellow card/red card judicial system for driving. This thing just works,” said Morris.

“It allows you to get in some dust-ups, some skirmishes, some payback, and not ruin your weekend.

“For us, our experience, we used them pretty early, we’d run out by Sunday, but we kept our nose clean Sunday and managed to still get a result.

“You saw in the final, there were some drivers that had some yellow cards up their sleeve, so they used it.

“It made the racing interesting. It’s another strategy that the driver can use to affect a better outcome in the race.”

Kostecki and Morris notably had racked up two yellow cards across Saturday’s sprint races and 40-minute enduro.

In the Driver A race, Kostecki tagged the back of Kody Garland, forcing the Aussie Racing Cars champion into Cam McLeod, resulting in a spin for the latter.

Morris was involved in his own rough and tumble action in the B Driver races, which included several Supercars and Super2 drivers.

Later in the 40-minute, two-driver affair, Kostecki was involved in a battle with Walkinshaw Foundation Academy junior Pip Casabene while battling in the top five.

Contact from Kostecki began a snowball effect which saw Casabene drop down the order prior to the pit stop cycle.

Casabene’s co-driver Ryan Wood spun on oil after taking over the car and was unable to get it restarted, resulting in a DNF.

Wood was outspoken on the Sunday morning broadcast about the driving standards displayed throughout Saturday.

“I think it was inevitable once Brodie probably got outraced a little and, unfortunately, he got into the back of Pip,” said Wood.

“That was pretty egregious, as we would say, and it is what it is, but we’ll fight our hardest.

“I know they’ve [Kostecki and Morris] got no more yellow cards, so if they’re going to use them up, use them well.

“We’ve got plenty of yellow cards in the bank, so I’m sure Pip wants some redemption on someone, so he can use them if he wants to.

“I think they’re [AASA] really trying to make the racing keep flowing.

“There was a few that you could argue that probably could do a bit more than just a yellow card.

“It’s not like a yellow card and then you get a sin bin, it’s like a yellow card and you just keep playing on.

“I’m not in the judicial box, but I felt like we were hard done by yesterday because then it really brought us back into the pack.”