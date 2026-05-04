Van Gisbergen stayed out of trouble in the 267-lap contest for his second straight top 20 finish in the #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

SVG was on course to finish 16th until he had to take evasive action when Corey Heim crashed his 23XI Racing Toyota Camry with 11 laps to go.

Van Gisbergen elected to pit under the yellow and restarted 19th before climbing to 17th at the chequered flag.

Trackhouse Racing teammates Connor Zilisch and Ross Chastain finished 16th and 26th respectively.

“Still a decent result after the last few weeks,” van Gisbergen remarked over his radio post-race.

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The race was won by Hendrick Motorsports star driver Chase Elliott, who held off Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in a four-lap dash to the chequered flag.

Tyler Reddick was the best of the drivers who pitted under the final caution. He was third but wound up fourth having slipped to ninth. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman was third.

More to come.

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