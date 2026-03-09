Taking inspiration from professional football codes, the AASA will enforce competition rules and judge driving standards via a card system across all its circuit racing categories.

The card system is designed to improve efficiency and provide a fairer system of driver disciplinary action.

Yellow cards are warnings for minor indiscretions and are to be treated as a warning, not a penalty. However, racking up three yellow cards will result in a red card.

An automatic red card may be given for serious breaches.

Drivers shown a red card may be penalised in a number of ways depending on the severity and nature of the infraction.

These include loss of points, disqualification, stop-and-go penalties, stop-and-hold penalties, grid penalties, being sent to the rear of the grid for a future event(s), or exclusion from the meeting.

During races, drivers will be shown cards via the starter’s box and/or over the radio where applicable.

Post-race penalties will be handled by category representatives.

“Circuit racing has strict rules in place for a good reason, and the new AASA card system will make no difference to driving standards and competition rules – just the way we adjudicate and enforce them,” said AASA competition and commercial director, Marcos Ambrose.

“The yellow card and red card system has been introduced to simplify the judicial process, speed up decision making and, on balance, make more sensible decisions to create a fairer system for our competitors.

“We won’t get it right all the time and we have a query process in place via category representatives to provide a circuit breaker mechanism for the competitor.

“AASA are engaging professional drivers and industry experts both current and former operate and support the new series and will be working closely with each category to determine the appropriate sporting regulations for each series.”

The AASA national circuit racing season commences this weekend, March 13-15, when the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series visits The Bend Motorsport Park.

More details on the AASA standing regulations can be read HERE.