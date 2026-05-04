Having contested Sprint Challenge in 2025 with Ashley Seward Motorsport, Lodge was noticeably absent from the current season opener at Phillip Island in April.

Electing to concentrate on other racing ventures, ASM was not present in the Sprint Challenge field at Round 1.

Lodge finished the 2025 season with two victories and several podium appearances, but was hampered by four DNFs, bookending the year with two apiece.

The young charger joins the squad owned by Porsche Carrera Cup champion Harri Jones ahead of Round 2 at The Bend for select appearances during the season.

Kiwi young gun Hunter Robb currently leads the series, while solid top 10 results for Ben Taylor find him in eighth spot.

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“I’ve been keeping an eye on James over the past couple of years and have been really impressed with his raw speed and intelligent racecraft,” said Jones.

“Now that I’ve been working with him for a couple of months – testing at Queensland Raceway and training together on the simulator and in the gym – it’s his work ethic and attention to detail in every aspect of his profession that I believe will really set him apart.

“He’s already proven he can win races and fight at the front, but what excites me most is how much potential he still has.

“We’re thrilled to welcome James into Jones Motorsport alongside Hunter [Robb] and Ben [Taylor], and I’m looking forward to helping him take the next step.”

Lodge expressed his excitement to join a race-winning team.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Jones Motorsport at The Bend for Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge,” said Lodge.

“The team has already proven itself as a highly professional outfit with fantastic results this year, so it’s going to be great to be back racing for the first time in 2026 and focused on putting together a strong weekend.

“Harri and the entire team have been incredibly welcoming, and I’m very grateful to them, along with all of my supporters, for making this opportunity possible.”

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge returns at The Bend Motorsport Park alongside the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 8-10.