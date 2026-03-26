Haikal’s entry rounds out a three-car line-up for Sonic, joining Ruairi Avern and Xavier Avramides.

The all-rookie attack will be fighting to defend the team’s 2025 title, won by Carrera Cup graduate Jake Santalucia.

Haikal will compete with support from Johor Motorsports Racing – the squad backed by the Johor royal family featuring Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim.

The 21-year-old Haikal has won six championships across Malaysia and Thailand in recent years, on top of being named Malaysia’s ‘Driver of the Year’ and ‘Most Promising Athlete’ in 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with this team and in the championship,” said Haikal

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“It is definitely a new challenge for me in terms of the environment, car and tracks. The ultimate goal is to go for the win and learn as much as I can while I’m in Australia.

Supercheap Auto 2026 wildcard livery reveal, 9am this Saturday at Team 18’s workshop. Click here for details.

“The relationship with JMR came up after I had a standout year in 2024 after I won six championships in Malaysia and Thailand.

“I had multiple talks with JMR prior to being selected as their Junior Development Driver and the plan they had for my future progression was something that really got my interest.

“Since then, I’m entering my second year being under their program and they now have me racing in this championship as the next step in the program.

“My ultimate goal is to be a factory driver and race in all the premier championships around the globe.”

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge commences this weekend at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.