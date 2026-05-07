Liberal opposition leader Basil Zempilas raised the topic of the $217.5 million Burswood masterplan during Question Time.

Zempilas pressed Premier Roger Cook as to whether tonight’s state budget will “include a full and transparent costing of the Burswood racetrack, including the cost of the Crown Casino land”.

Cook declined to answer the question directly, instead deferring to the release of the budget.

Zempilas subsequently asked whether Cook could confirm the stated $217.5 million cost of the project would not blow out.

Cook again deferred to the budget, before attempting to spruik the benefits of the planned development amid a series interjections.

They resulted in Zempilas twice being called to order and Nationals MP Lachlan Hunter eventually being ejected.

The West Australian reported it was the first time in a decade that an MP was subjected to a vote from their peers before being given the boot.

Between interjections, Cook opined no fewer than 14 times that the opposition “hates motorsports” and its enthusiasts.

“I know that that the Leader of the Opposition hates motorsports. He hates motorsport enthusiasts,” he said.

“He hates the fact that ordinary Western Australians will come there in their thousands and enjoy the opportunity to be a part of an amazing piece of sport, hospitality and tourism infrastructure.

“I make no apologies for the fact that we have spent literally millions upgrading motorsport facilities right round the state, whether it is a go-kart track, the Bunbury race facility or the Kalgoorlie facility.

“Western Australians everywhere love motorsport. I love motorsport. I have [the Perth] Motorplex in my electorate, which is a great facility.”

The Perth Park plan features a 3.4km, 12-turn street circuit that is slated to host the opening round of the Supercars Championship in 2028.

It’s being positioned as a multi-purpose entertainment and sporting precinct amid public concern over noise and environmental impacts on the area.

Zempilas’ question in parliament flagged an as yet undisclosed deal with Crown Casino over the acquisition of a 5.8-hectare portion of land required for the circuit.

Construction of the Perth Park facility has already begun, as depicted in exclusive images published by Speedcafe last week.