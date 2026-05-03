The Chevrolet Performance duo capped off an almost perfect weekend by winning the Sunday afternoon 40-minute race by 3.6s over Brodie Kostecki/Nash Morris.

Victory in both 40-minute races across the weekend earned Buckley and Slade back-to-back round wins in the Tag Team Enduro, the first pair to achieve the feat in the race’s history.

Ben Gomersall/Will Davison came home in third position on the track, enough to earn them third place for the round.

Slade started the race flawlessly, getting the jump over Morris while the field battled for position behind.

The battle in the middle of the top 10 was fierce between several cars, including Ayrton Hodson and Elliot Barbour.

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The pair traded blows lap after lap, with Barbour eventually being forced wide by Davison at Turn 6, resulting in a yellow card for the Bathurst winner.

The sole yellow flag of the race was thrown when Cody Gillis brought the #9 Mustang to a halt in the infield, capping of a horrid weekend for he and Cameron Laws.

Simultaneously, Ben Grice made his way into the pit lane with a terminal mechanical problem in the car shared with Ben Kavich.

Ryan Wood raced his way into second position on the restart, while Oscar Targett slowed on the back straight.

The Matt Stone Racing-prepared car shared by Targett and Chris Smerdon was side-lined with a mechanical problem.

Chase Hoy brought Jackson Rice’s Mustang to a halt with a suspected electrical issue.

As the leaders completed their compulsory pit stops, Buckley took over the lead car and continued on in the lead.

Pip Casabene took over from Ryan Wood and lost time in the pit stop, re-emerging behind Gomersall.

Caleb Byers raced through to third position having taken over from Jarrod Hughes, but was caught over several laps by Casabene and Gomersall.

Casabene attempted a big dive at Turn 1 in the closing laps, forcing the NZ TA2 champion off the road and across the gravel.

The Walkinshaw Foundation Academy driver earned a red card for the incident and was dropped to 11th place post-race after crossing the line fourth.

Brock Paine/Brad Gartner flew under the radar to finish fourth ahead of Tyler Cheney/Tim Brook.

Cam McLeod/Ryan MacMillan recovered after a tough start to finish sixth, ahead of Byers/Hughes.

Des Collier/ and Barbour recovered to stay in the top 10, finishing in eighth.

Robbie Farr/Jason Pryde came home in ninth, while uncle and nephew Jack and Tommy Smith rounded out the top 10.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 17-18.