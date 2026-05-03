Mineeff – not to be confused with the GT4 racer of the same name – took his first victory in the series in Race 3 after a close battle with Seth Burchartz, the pair leading home Isaac Demellweek in third position.

Third place starter Wickham slipped back outside the top five in the early running, and was ultimately spun after a mistake from Hunter Salvatore.

Jett Leicester’s car was repaired after a spectacular roll on Saturday, but Leicester found himself off the road in between Turn 1 and 2.

The left rear suspension was damaged, leaving the car stranded and bringing out the pace car.

Following the restart, Mineeff worked his way through to the lead, leading home Burchartz by just 0.13s.

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Wickham recovered to finish 12th, while a run of bad luck for Will Lowing continued, having come to a stop in the early laps.

Wickham fought back through the field in Race 4 to take victory in a close battle with Demellweek.

Having started 11th following the spin in the earlier race, Wickham battled through to take the lead after just 10 laps.

The yellow flag was thrown in the early laps when Salvatore and Xavier Henderson came together, leaving both cars damaged and unable to continue.

As the battle for the lead continued, Jamie Rowe played his way into the fight, however dropped down the order having missed his braking point at Turn 3.

Burchartz came home in third for yet another podium appearance, while Race 3 winner Mineeff dropped back to fourth.

After a quiet weekend, Giuseppe Imbrogno rounded out the top five.

Legend Cars Australia

Dylan Thomas took victory in Race 5 following a multi-lap battle that featured several cars.

On a one-lap dash following a yellow flag to recover a stricken Ben Goodridge, Thomas led home Dean O’Brien, while Riley Skinner just beat Ruben Dan in a dead heat for third spot.

The battle for the lead was in play for the first half of the race, where Skinner and Dan swapped the lead for several consecutive laps.

Rob Hogan had played his way into the lead battle before running slightly wide at Turn 3 and dropping away, recovering to finish fifth.

O’Brien fought back in Race 6 to take victory as the battle raged on behind for the minor spots.

O’Brien led home Maverick Kemenyvary who finished second in a dead heat with Riley Skinner.

Points leader Dylan Thomas was side-lined by an issue in the closing laps while running well inside the top five.

Australian title holder Dan was forced off in the early laps, dropping to well outside the top 10.

The young charger raced back through to finish inside the top five as the lead group battled.

Dan fought back in the final race of the weekend to take the win in a photo finish with Skinner.

Josh Thomas raced back through to third spot after leading early on, but dropped back through the field at the mid-point.

The Thomas brothers Josh and Diesel came together collecting O’Brien, leaving the latter in the gravel at Turn 3.

Diesel brought his car back to the pit lane, while Josh dropped the the back of the top 10.

Skinner’s second place finish in Race 7 was enough to seal his first Legend Cars Australia round win.

Australian IRC Racing Series

Geoff Emery swept both 50-minute enduro races of the weekend, taking the honours again on Sunday morning.

Emery led home Porsche regular Andrew Georgiadis, with John Goodacre rounding out the podium.

Front-runner Lee Stibbs found himself on the back foot thanks to a penalty, coming home in fourth with Axle Donaldson in fifth.

Emery went back-to-back on Sunday to take the 12-lap sprint race honours in the afternoon.

The veteran led home front-runner Lee Stibbs, with Georgiadis ending up on the podium again.

A single yellow flag was thrown after a Danny Stutterd spin caused a small grass fire on the run towards the final corner.

Track safety crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire before it spread.

Stutterd fought back through the field to finish in fifth place behind Goodacre.

Murray Reilly and Grant Fry shared the Sunday wins in the Queensland Touring Car Championship, with Reilly coming away with three out of four race victories for the weekend.

Russell Jamieson swept the full weekend in Queensland Superkarts, comfortably winning all four races.