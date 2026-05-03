The decision was confirmed after meetings between F1 stakeholders after qualifying, with worsening forecasts pointing to a high likelihood of rain, lightning and potentially severe conditions around the original race window.

A joint statement from the FIA, Formula 1 and the Miami promoter said: “Following discussions between FIA, F1 and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time.

“This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race, and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the Grand Prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff.”

Forecasts throughout the week had already flagged the possibility of thunderstorms, but Saturday’s updated projections increased confidence that the most severe weather would hit later in the day, well into the original 4pm start time window.

Officials are now working on the assumption of two separate weather windows across Sunday, with lighter morning rain possible before a break in conditions, followed by a return of more intense thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening.

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The FIA’s latest forecast warns of “frequent lightning, brief wind gusts from 50-70km/h, and perhaps small hail” during the worst of the storm activity.

The adjustment is designed to maximise the chance of running the full 57-lap distance without interruption, while also allowing flexibility should conditions deteriorate earlier than expected.

Even with the change, the race remains subject to strict US lightning protocols, which require all on-track activity to be suspended if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the circuit.

A 30-minute stand-down period is then enforced, resetting if further strikes are recorded.

That rule has previously caused significant delays across other US-based motorsport events and remains a key factor in managing Sunday’s risk profile.

Support category scheduling remains unclear following the change, with Formula 2 expected to proceed in a revised time slot after being added to the Miami weekend as a replacement for cancelled rounds earlier in the season, while other support races may also be reshuffled or adjusted.

The revised start time mirrors recent precedent in Formula 1, including the heavily revised 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, which saw multiple sessions rescheduled due to extreme weather.