The championship leader set a time of 1m27.798s on his banker lap in Q3 and held off Verstappen, who couldn’t close the gap enough despite a strong final effort, finishing 0.166s behind the Italian for his first front-row start of the season.

Charles Leclerc also couldn’t bridge the gap, finishing 0.345s behind the Mercedes, with sprint winner Lando Norris a further four hundredths back in fourth place.

Oscar Piastri was unable to mount a challenge for pole, making a slight error on his final Q3 push lap and will start the race in a disappointing seventh place, the first time in 2026 he has been outqualified by his teammate.

In securing his third consecutive pole, Antonelli becomes only the third driver in history alongside Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna to take their first three career poles in succession.

More to come