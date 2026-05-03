Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix with a 1m27.798s, securing his third consecutive pole to lead the field ahead of Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferrari, just over three tenths off the pace, with sprint winner Lando Norris fourth ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Oscar Piastri endured a difficult session to qualify seventh for McLaren after an error on his final Q3 lap, with Franco Colapinto impressing in eighth ahead of Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on the top 10 in 11th, while Liam Lawson also fell short in Q2 despite an improved showing from sprint qualifying.

Further back, Gabriel Bortoleto qualified last after a troubled session for Audi, which included a late stoppage with a brake issue following his earlier sprint disqualification.

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The Miami Grand Prix starts at 4pm local time Sunday (6am AEST Monday).