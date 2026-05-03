The FIA is set to hold meetings following qualifying to determine whether the scheduled 4pm local start remains viable, with increasingly volatile forecasts pointing to potential disruption during the race window.

Weather models earlier in the week had suggested storms would arrive after the race, but revised projections have brought that timeline forward, raising the likelihood of lightning and heavy rain impacting proceedings at the Miami International Autodrome.

Under United States regulations, any lightning detected within a set radius of the circuit would force an immediate suspension of on-track activity, with fans and personnel required to seek shelter before racing can resume once conditions are deemed safe.

The FIA is working closely with meteorological services and event stakeholders to assess whether moving the race earlier in the day could avoid the worst of the conditions, with current projections suggesting the clearest window may fall in the morning.

However, the situation remains fluid, with forecasts warning of “widespread rain showers and embedded thunderstorms” and the highest risk of severe weather expected later on Sunday afternoon and evening.

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Any timetable adjustment presents logistical challenges, particularly with a packed schedule that includes Formula 2 and Porsche Cup support races, though Formula 1 is expected to take priority if changes are required.

Officials are expected to delay a final decision for as long as possible in order to rely on the most accurate forecast data, as the unpredictable nature of Florida weather continues to complicate planning.