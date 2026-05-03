Leading figures from the paddock and beyond have remembered the Italian as an inspiration, celebrating both his achievements on track and his remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali led the tributes, describing Zanardi as a close friend and a figure of immense strength.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Alex Zanardi,” he said.

“He was truly an inspirational person, as a human and as an athlete. I will always carry with me his extraordinary strength.

“He faced challenges that would have stopped anyone, yet he continued to look forward, always with a smile and a stubborn determination that inspired us all.

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“While his loss is profoundly felt, his legacy remains strong.

“At this time, my heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Daniela, his son Niccolò, the rest of the family and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff echoed those sentiments, hailing Zanardi as a benchmark for courage within the sport.

“In motor racing, we talk a lot about courage. Every now and then you meet someone who truly defines what that means. Alex Zanardi was that person,” Wolff said.

“As a young racing driver, I admired Alex’s skills behind-the-wheel. What he achieved, particularly in America, showed what a talent he was.

“What he achieved after his accident was even more inspiring though. He showed that even when life challenges you, it does not have to define you.

“That adversity can be overcome with humility, humour and optimism.

“His example will continue to inspire and act as a reminder of what true courage really looks like.”

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Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke of his resilience in fighting back from several life obstacles, calling him an “inspiration.”

“Sad to hear of his passing. He was remarkable, a really lovely guy,” he said.

“And then with his resilience, the way he came back, how he always maintained a positive mental attitude. An inspiration to so many and he did things the right way.”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill reflected on Zanardi’s character and determination, calling his passing a significant loss to the sport.

“It’s incredibly sad,” Hill said.

“He had far too much bad luck in his life, I feel, for someone who was so passionate and indomitable.

“He showed what he was made of when he came back after losing his legs, competing in the Paralympics and all the other competitions he did.

“As an individual, he was extraordinary. He seemed like he had that classic Italian enthusiasm for everything he did, which was impressive.

“Ultimately, it’s very sad that he’s left us.”

Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle also paid tribute following a one-minute silence in Miami, highlighting Zanardi’s enduring impact.

“He was the most wonderful character and extraordinary individual,” he said.

“The accident he had in 2001 when he lost his legs, people did not expect him to survive.

“But he made it and within a couple of years he was in touring car racing, then got into hand cycling, winning gold medals at the Paralympics in 2012 and 2016.

“He had a relentless competitive nature against all odds and challenges.

“But what an incredible character and inspiration for everybody.”

Both McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Zak Brown paid tribute to Zanardi, with Stella dedicating the team’s Miami sprint victory to his fellow Italian.

“Allow me, please, to remember and pay tribute to Alex Zanardi, a very special man, driver, athlete, a real symbol and example of what it means to love life, love life and inspiration for everyone. So this victory is for him,” he said after the race.

Brown meanwhile paid tribute to Zanardi’s talent and influence across the sport.

“Alex Zanardi was an amazing driver, a fierce competitor and a personal inspiration to me,” he said.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Our thoughts are with all of his friends and family.

Williams team principal James Vowles also highlighted both Zanardi’s competitiveness and his ability to redefine himself after his accident.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that Alex Zanardi has passed away. He was an incredible competitor whose will to win was extraordinary, and the way that he redefined himself after his accident to turn adversity into triumph at a Paralympic level was truly inspirational. RIP Alex,” Vowles said.

Tributes extended beyond the F1 paddock, with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praising Zanardi’s legacy as one of perseverance and inspiration.

“Italy loses a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every test of life into a lesson of courage, strength and dignity,” she wrote.

“With his sporting achievements, with his example and with his humanity, he has given all of us much more than a victory: he has given hope, pride and the strength to never give up.”

Former IndyCar powerhouse Chip Ganassi also paid an emotional tribute, reflecting on Zanardi’s influence during his championship-winning years in America.

“Chip Ganassi Racing and the whole racing community has lost more than a legend — the world has lost one of its most extraordinary human beings,” Ganassi wrote on X.

“Alex Zanardi was the definition of resilience, courage, and grace. He was integral in shaping Chip Ganassi Racing into what it has become.

Chip Ganassi Racing and the whole racing community has lost more than a legend — the world has lost one of its most extraordinary human beings. Alex Zanardi was the definition of resilience, courage, and grace. He was integral in shaping Chip Ganassi Racing into what it has… — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) May 2, 2026

“From the highest levels of motorsport to his incredible achievements beyond it, he showed us all what it truly means to fight, to adapt, and to live with purpose.

“His strength inspired millions, but it was his humility, kindness, and unwavering positivity that made him unforgettable.

“He didn’t just overcome adversity — he redefined what was possible.

“Rest in peace, Alex. Your legacy will continue to push us forward, on and off the track.”

Prominent IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett spoke of his “wit and mischief” while paying tribute to a man he referred to as “the pineapple”.

“There are people you love, and then there are the select few you LOVE. If you knew Alex Zanardi, you loved that man with a passion, an instant friend, filled with charm and child-like wonderment for life,” he said.

“And raging, unanswerable speed; the puzzle his IndyCar rivals could rarely solve.

“And the wit and mischief. It was nigh-on impossible to spend time with ‘The Pineapple’ without laughing — often at your own expense.

“All that life would eventually take from him, and yet he remained a gift.

“The ultimate overcomer and motivator. To summon a smile and fight through the physical pain and mental anguish to go outside and live — truly live — is to honour him.

“LOVED Alex Zanardi, like the millions whose lives were bettered by his humanity and excellence.”

Fellow Italian racer Max Papis called Zanardi his “hero” in an emotional tribute.

“My best friend since I was 12 years old, my HERO, Godfather of my son, has left us with tears in my eyes but smiles in my heart,” he said.

Further tributes came from across the wider motorsport community, including Ferrari president John Elkann, BMW M president Franciscus van Meel and IMSA president John Doonan.

Zanardi’s career spanned Formula 1, CART, and spells in touring cars and sportscars, as well as a remarkable second chapter in Paralympic sport, where he won four gold medals after overcoming the loss of both legs in a 2001 crash.