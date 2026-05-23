The Camaro has been granted two aero changes ahead of the two most recent events in a bid to shift the aero balance towards the rear of the car.

That was effectively to restore the balance from last year after changes made in the wind tunnel during the off-season appeared to create set-up complications for the GM teams.

Reynolds enjoyed his best day of the season so far at Symmons Plains today with a second place in Race 1.

He had pace in the second race too, running sixth in the first stint before an unforced error saw him hit Brodie Kostecki and draw a 15-second penalty.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the second race, Reynolds admitted that changes had improved the competitiveness of the Camaro.

“We definitely needed it,” said Reynolds.

“I think we lost a bit of speed from the end of last year to this year. The car was really hard to drive, really out of control under brakes and really poor drive.

“The changes the category has given us, that’s what’s kind of fixed what we were struggling with.

“Now you feel like you can race, you can be part of the championship and go from there.”

As for the clash with Kostecki, Reynolds was quick to accept blame for rear-ending the back of the Shell Ford on the way into the hairpin after clearly braking too late.

“It didn’t go to plan, I can tell you that,” he said.

“I just got it a bit wrong and drilled the back of Brodie. He was having a battle, trying to get past [Ryan Wood] and he had a bit of speed.

“I braked early, but obviously not early enough and then I drilled him and just ruined his day, so I feel pretty bad for him.

“After the race I went up and said, ‘sorry man, that was just a complete balls up’.

“I’ll cop that on the chin and have a better day tomorrow.”