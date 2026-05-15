The category tweaked the Camaro’s aerodynamic package ahead of Christchurch in a bid to shift its aerodynamic balance rearward.

Those Christchurch changes consisted of a reduction in front splitter leading edge, movement of the rear wing position rearward/upwards and a reduction of the rear wing angle.

General Motors and homologation squad Team 18 were ultimately unhappy with those changes, believing they did not provide the desired impact.

Supercars and Team 18 recently undertook a follow-up track test at Queensland Raceway as part of further investigations into the Camaro.

The category’s motorsport boss Tim Edwards sent a note to the Commission today confirming revisions ahead of Symmons Plains.

“Post the change that was made to the Chevrolet Camaro at Christchurch, Supercars have undertaken further analysis which has determined a small change is required to further optimise this,” it read.

The front splitter will be moved forward to its original pre-Christchurch position, a small packer installed along the wheel band of the front facia and the rear wing angle increased by 0.4 degree.

“Consultation has taken place with the three homologation teams and the change will be implemented for the Tasmania round,” Edwards added.

“Further to this Supercars will continue to investigate small adjustments to the Camaro that would allow us to significantly reduce the size of the Balance Parity box.”

The Christchurch changes came after the track performance of the Camaros triggered a review under the new-for-2026 parity system.

Supercars retains the right as part of that process to revisit and revise any changes within two rounds of their implementation.

The category had earlier declared it had achieved aerodynamic parity between the three models during a December trip to the Windshear wind tunnel in the United States.