Brown’s letter urges the governing body to move towards eliminating A/B-style relationships, alongside any form of cross-ownership or strategic alignment between rival entries.

The McLaren chief’s stance is not new, but the written submission represents a more formal step in his campaign at a time when the topic has returned to prominence in the paddock.

Interest from Mercedes in a potential stake in Alpine has renewed scrutiny of the issue, although Brown’s concerns are not aimed at any single organisation.

Instead, his argument focuses on the broader principle that modern Formula 1 teams are financially stable and should operate as fully independent competitors without ownership links or shared strategic structures.

In the letter, Brown argued that allowing such arrangements risks reversing progress made under the current regulatory framework.

“There is a real concern that the sport risks taking a step backwards in terms of integrity and fairness, at a time when the regulatory framework has been designed – with significant collective effort – to move in the opposite direction,” he wrote.

Brown also highlighted examples he believes demonstrate how aligned interests between teams can influence sporting outcomes, as well as the advantages created through shared personnel and technical resources.

Among the examples cited were instances such as Racing Bulls taking the fastest lap at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo, denying McLaren a championship point as Lando Norris fought Max Verstappen for the title.

He also raised broader concerns around rapid staff movement between linked Red Bull organisations compared with longer restrictions faced by independent teams.

Brown too raised concerns about shared technical resources such as wind tunnels and software systems, arguing these can create advantages unavailable to standalone teams.

Another element of his argument focused on differing rules around personnel movement, highlighting inconsistencies between affiliated organisations and independent competitors.

Brown concluded his letter by calling for existing alliances to be unwound over time while preventing new ones from forming, while also expressing openness to further discussion with the FIA.

“We need to eliminate any further alliances, whether through ownership, strategic participation or any other equivalent form of control or influence, and we need to work together quickly to start the process of unwinding those already established to ensure that the future integrity of the sport is not compromised,” he said.

The McLaren CEO also praised the current strength of the championship but argued structural reform is still required.

“I think the work that the FIA and Liberty have done to create 11 healthy teams, in a cost-controlled environment, has created the most competitive era of Formula 1 ever,” he said.

He added that addressing the issue now would further strengthen the sport moving forward.

“We believe that, by addressing this remaining structural issue, Formula 1 will be set on an even stronger course, will continue to thrive and be the best the sport has ever been, we just need to make sure we bring total parity and integrity to the sport in every aspect. I am confident we can achieve that together,” he explained.

Speaking to media, including Speedcafe, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Brown made clear his position applies across the entire grid.

“I don’t think it’s healthy for the sport. But it’s not personal or towards any one team or individual,” he said.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously acknowledged the issue is under review, noting that team ownership structures are being examined due to their complexity and potential impact on sporting fairness, while also expressing support for greater separation between teams.