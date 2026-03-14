The Enstone outfit’s executive advisor revealed the German manufacturer is among several parties exploring a deal to acquire a 24 percent share currently held by investment group Otro Capital.

Speaking during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, Briatore said discussions were ongoing but stressed that multiple potential buyers remained in the frame.

“Every day is a new situation,” Briatore said.

“But what I want to say, I know it’s the negotiation from Mercedes – not with Toto, with Mercedes – and we’ll see.

“In this moment, we have three or four potential buyers – don’t forget, we’re talking about the Otro share, nothing to do with Alpine.

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“There are a few candidates ready to do the deal.”

Otro Capital purchased the 24 percent stake in 2023, with the investment group’s backers including actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny as well as golfer Rory McIlroy.

The shareholding was valued at around $233 million USD ($330.8 million AUD) at the time, but the rapid rise in F1 team valuations means its worth has since increased significantly.

The Alpine operation is now estimated to be worth around $3 billion USD ($4.2 billion AUD), meaning any sale of the minority stake would likely command a far higher price than when it was first acquired.

Briatore said the potential transaction related solely to Otro’s shareholding and would not affect Renault’s controlling position within the team.

Asked whether Mercedes having a minority stake could influence Alpine’s operations or voting power within F1’s governance structure, he suggested the impact would be limited.

“Red Bull has been a pioneer already in the last 10 years or 15 years [having two teams in F1]. And like I tell you, Mercedes is looking to buy Otro’s 24%,” he said.

“Normally in one company, 75% decide and 25% is the passenger. And this is what is the reality.”

Briatore also dismissed the idea of personally entering the bidding for the shareholding, insisting he was simply monitoring how negotiations unfold.

“No, no, no. I’m just looking what’s going on and just watching what’s going on,” he added.

“We have no communication with Otro in this moment. So if somebody buys the share, we are very happy.”

Mercedes’ interest comes as Alpine begins a new technical partnership with the German manufacturer in 2026, having switched to Mercedes power units after ending its own engine program ahead of the current regulations.

Any deal is understood to be centred on a financial investment rather than a move to create a second team linked directly to Mercedes’ works operation.

Several other parties have also been linked to the available stake, including former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who has been associated with a potential consortium looking to acquire the holding.