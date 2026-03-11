A 24 per cent share in the Renault-owned Formula 1 team, currently held by investment group Otro Capital, has attracted significant interest across the paddock, with Horner previously confirmed as part of a consortium looking to acquire the holding.

However, reports around the Australian Grand Prix weekend suggested Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has now entered the process, with multiple bids understood to be on the table for the stake.

Alpine declined to comment on specific individuals involved in the discussions but confirmed that several potential investors have approached the team.

“The team is regularly approached and contacted by multiple parties and potential investors,” an Alpine spokesperson said.

“We do not comment on any specific names or individuals in question.

“Any discussions are not a matter for the team, they’re between the current stakeholders and parties expressing an interest.

“The primary focus for the team is the immediate task at hand which is the start of the racing season and seeing a sustained recovery of performance on track.”

Otro Capital purchased the 24 per cent stake in 2023 for around €200 million ($326 million AUD), but F1’s booming commercial growth has significantly increased team valuations.

Recent bids are believed to value Alpine at roughly £2.5 billion ($4.07 billion AUD), suggesting the shareholding could now be worth in the region of £600 million ($978 million AUD).

For Horner, acquiring part of Alpine would provide a pathway back into the sport after his departure from Red Bull in 2025.

The Briton has previously indicated that any return to F1 would need to involve ownership rather than a traditional management role.

The reported rival bid appears to be linked to Mercedes’ existing relationship with the Enstone-based team.

Alpine switched to Mercedes power units and gearboxes for the 2026 season after shutting down its own engine programme at Viry-Chatillon, creating a closer technical partnership between the two organisations.

A Mercedes spokesperson acknowledged the connection when asked about the situation, saying: “Mercedes is a key strategic partner of Alpine and we are being kept apprised of the latest developments.”

Any sale would still require approval from Renault, which retains a controlling 76 per cent stake in Alpine and therefore holds the final say over who ultimately acquires the minority shareholding.