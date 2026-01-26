Horner has been linked with multiple teams since his shock mid-season firing from Red Bull last year, but Alpine has now emerged as a confirmed option.

The Renault-owned team sold a 24 percent stake to investment group Otro Capital in 2023, and that holding has become the focus of Horner’s interest as he seeks equity in his next F1 project.

The 24 percent stake, originally purchased for around €200m ($343m AUD), has risen significantly in value amid F1’s continued commercial growth, despite Alpine’s on-track struggles.

Discussions are centred on that shareholding, with any transaction requiring agreement from Renault, which retains the remaining 76 percent of the team.

Alpine has confirmed that Horner is part of a broader investor group that has expressed interest in acquiring Otro Capital’s stake, with approaches being made to the existing shareholders rather than to team management itself.

“It is no secret that Otro Capital has held preliminary talks to sell its stake in the team, as has previously been reported in October last year,” Alpine said.

“With the continued rapid growth of Formula 1, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport.

“The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

“One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.

“Any approaches or discussions are with the existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24%) and Renault Group (76%), not directly with Flavio Briatore or the team.

“Currently, the primary focus for the team is to be more competitive on track in 2026 which, with the new regulation era, presents a unique opportunity to show a sustainable recovery of performance.”

Briatore, who is acting as Alpine’s de facto team principal, addressed the situation when questioned during the team’s 2026 livery launch.

“In this moment, this is a lot of confusion,” Briatore said.

“A few groups – I don’t know how many, six, seven; every day is a new group – every day people call me about Otro. I don’t care.

“So [suppose] Otro want to sell their participation in Alpine. The moment somebody buys 24% of Otro, [Renault] still have 75% [the rest] and we discuss it. But for the moment, this is the situation.

“I’ve known Christian for many years, I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

“First you need to buy [the] Otro [share], and after Renault need to accept the buyer, and after we see what’s happening.

“But there’s no link with me, because he’s negotiating with Otro, he’s not negotiating with us.”

Briatore has previously acknowledged Horner’s credentials when asked whether he would be an asset to the Enstone-based team.

“I think everybody’s a good asset to the team, depending in what position you put the people. No problem,” he said.

Horner has kept a low public profile since leaving Red Bull, but is set to break that silence next month when he returns to Australia for a world-exclusive speaking tour in the build-up to the 2026 F1 season opener in Melbourne.

The tour will see Horner appear in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth in late February and early March, offering his first public comments since his Red Bull departure.